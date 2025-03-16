March 14: The Free Decision Makers- Samir Messarra

A + A -

For us (FPM-FDM), the Free Decision Makers, March 14th is a celebration never missed for 20 years. It is a moment of remembrance where glory, pride and victory are blended together with misery, pain, and tears.

March 14th is the story of freedom patriotic fighters who successfully contributed in freeing Lebanon from occupiers who dominated the country for more than three decades.

Today history repeats itself and hence the struggle continues with an unshakeable will even if alone, despite an everlasting propaganda, bullying, lies and rumors.