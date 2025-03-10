President Michel Aoun in a conversation with the diaspora: The slogan “Too big to swallow too small to divide” is the compass!

A + A -

President Michel Aoun Engages with the Lebanese Diaspora on Lebanese Diaspora Day

On the occasion of Lebanese Diaspora Day, which falls at the end of the second week of March, the Free Patriotic Movement’s Diaspora Committee organized a global virtual meeting via Zoom, bringing together Lebanese expatriates from across the world with President General Michel Aoun.

The event began with a welcoming speech by General Coordinator Nadim Jardak, who highlighted the significance of Lebanese Diaspora Day and expressed deep appreciation for the diaspora’s unwavering efforts in supporting Lebanon.

President Aoun then addressed the audience, expressing his pleasure in connecting with the Lebanese diaspora, which he regards as an essential extension of Lebanon abroad. He commended their continuous support for their families and the homeland, emphasizing their crucial role in preserving Lebanon’s identity.

Aoun’s Message to the Diaspora

Speaking on Lebanon’s current challenges, President Aoun stated:

“Today, Lebanon is enduring the repercussions of a devastating war that has left its mark on all aspects of life. The slogan we fought for—‘Freedom, Sovereignty, and Independence’—is now under severe threat due to increasing international interference and imposed guardianships. I also fear that another fundamental principle, ‘Too big to swallow, too small to divide,’ could also be jeopardized amid the region’s turmoil. My advice to you is to hold onto this principle as a guiding compass, for it safeguards our national unity.”

He added:

“My second recommendation is to keep Lebanon in your hearts, just as we keep you in ours.”

Following his speech, President Aoun engaged in a Q&A session, moderated by media officer Natalie Issa, where he addressed various concerns raised by Lebanese expatriates from different continents.

Concerns Over the New Middle East Project

In response to a question about the Lebanese people’s concerns regarding their future and the possible implementation of the New Middle East project, Aoun stated that its execution appears to be underway.

“The developments in Syria suggest a deliberate attempt to divide the country into separate regions: one for the Druze, another for the Kurds, a Sunni-controlled Damascus and surrounding areas, while the coastal regions remain under Alawite influence. This is just the beginning.”

He also referenced Gaza, noting that former U.S. President Donald Trump had previously suggested the displacement of its people and changes in the West Bank.

On the Issue of Resettlement in Lebanon

Addressing concerns about resettlement in Lebanon, Aoun firmly stated:

“Lebanon cannot accommodate more people. Syria is 18 times the size of Lebanon with a population density six times lower. If resettlement were to take place here, it would fundamentally alter our country’s identity, and that is something we cannot and will not accept.”

Transitioning to Opposition & Political Accountability

Reflecting on the Free Patriotic Movement’s transition to the opposition, Aoun explained that this shift allows for greater political oversight:

“While in power, we had to make compromises to maintain national unity. Now, we must push for true accountability and counter the strategy of undermining opponents through fabricated news.”

He stressed the necessity of constitutional amendments and reforms, arguing that governance and reforms cannot be effectively implemented without updating the constitution.

The Future of Christians in Lebanon & Electoral Strategy

When asked about the future of Christians in Lebanon, Aoun reassured:

“Their presence is permanent, and we continue working to correct past mistakes—whether in legislation or laws. We have already made progress, particularly in electoral laws, and we will continue to do so.”

Regarding electoral alliances, he emphasized pragmatism in politics:

“In elections, everything is possible. Democracy allows for flexibility. I advise you to vote for the key candidate on the list, rather than being swayed by others. Those who align with us on the list are political allies—nothing more.”

Encouraging Diaspora Participation in Elections

Aoun urged the Lebanese diaspora to actively participate in elections, reminding them that the Free Patriotic Movement was instrumental in securing legislative representation for expatriates:

“You, the diaspora, understand your needs best. That is why we ensured your right to elect representatives. Your participation is crucial.”

A Final Message to the Diaspora: Preserve Your Lebanese Identity

Closing his address, President Aoun issued a heartfelt appeal to the diaspora, urging them to register their children as Lebanese citizens:

“Do not neglect to register your children in the Lebanese records. They are Lebanese—do not deprive them of their rightful identity. You may hold a second nationality, but remember: that nationality is just a passport. Your Lebanese nationality is your land, your people, your homeland.”

With this, the meeting concluded, reinforcing the strong bond between Lebanon and its global diaspora.