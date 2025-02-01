living cost indicators
سطوح بيروت و ELMS تقدمان الدعم للتدفئة للمجتمعات في لبنان

في إطار مبادرة "شعلة الحياة"، قامت سطوح بيروت بالتعاون مع ELMS بتوزيع 50 مدفأة على الأسر المحتاجة في مختلف أنحاء لبنان.
تهدف هذه المبادرة إلى مساعدة العائلات والمواطنين النازحين الذين يواجهون ظروف الشتاء القاسية.
توزيع المدافئ في مختلف مناطق لبنان

تم تسليم المدافئ إلى مناطق متنوعة لضمان وصولها إلى الأكثر حاجة:
- متين – 9 مدافئ للعائلات النازحة من دير كيفا - بعلبك - صور - بعلبك - مرجعيون - بنت جبيل
- ⁠الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت – 11 مدفأة
- الأشرفية – مدفأة واحدة لعائلة نازحة من الغازية
- فقرا – مدفأتين تم التبرع بهما للدفاع المدني لدعم جهود الاستجابة الطارئة
- رميش وإين إبل – 10 مدافئ
- النبطية – 15 مدفأة تم توزيعها من خلال جمعية هاني الفحص
- ضهور الشوير – مدفأتين (يتم العمل علی توزيعهما)
من خلال التعاون مع جهات محلية موثوقة، ضمنت سطوح بيروت توزيع المدافئ بشكل فعال، مما ساعد الأسر التي تكافح للبقاء دافئة في هذا الشتاء.
جهود مستمرة لدعم المجتمعات
تتوجه سطوح بيروت بالشكر إلى ELMS على دعمها لجعل هذه المبادرة ممكنة. من خلال هذا التعاون، يواصل مشروع "شعلة الحياة" مساعدة من يحتاجون إليها أكثر.
للمزيد من المعلومات أو لدعم الجهود الإنسانية المستقبلية، يرجى الاتصال بسطوح بيروت على الرقم
03 – 148901
او متابعتنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي
@stouhbeirut
او عبر صفحتنا www.stouhbeirut.org

 

Stouh Beirut and ELMS Provide Heating Support to Vulnerable Communities Across Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon — As part of the "Flamme de Vie" initiative, Stouh Beirut, in partnership with ELMS, has distributed 50 heaters to families in need across Lebanon. This initiative aims to help displaced families and individuals facing harsh winter conditions.

Heater Distribution Across Lebanon
The heaters were delivered to various areas to ensure they reached those most in need:
•⁠ ⁠Mtein – 9 heaters for displaced families from Deir Kifa -Baalbak -Tyr-Hermel- Bint Jbeil
•⁠ ⁠Beirut’s southern suburbs – 11 heaters
•⁠ ⁠Ashrafiyeh – 1 heater for a displaced family from Ghazyeh .
•⁠ ⁠Faqra – 2 heaters donated to the Civil Defense for emergency response efforts
•⁠ ⁠Rmeish and Ein Ebel – 10 heaters
•⁠ ⁠Nabatiyeh – 15 heaters, distributed through the Hani Fahs Association
•⁠ ⁠DhourChoueir – 2 heaters (To be distributed )

By working with trusted local contacts, Stouh Beirut ensured the heaters were distributed efficiently, reaching families struggling to stay warm this winter.

Continued Efforts to Support Communities

Stouh Beirut thanks ELMS for their support in making this initiative possible. Through this collaboration, the "Flamme de Vie" project continues to assist those who need it most.

For more information or to support future humanitarian efforts, please contact Stouh Beirut at 03-148 901.

{{article.title}}
