“Strong Lebanon”: A Call for a Sovereign Reformist Government and Unity in Action

The Strong Lebanon Bloc convened its regular meeting, chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, to discuss recent developments and events. Following the meeting, the bloc issued the following statement:

1. Government Formation:

The bloc emphasizes the importance of forming a sovereign and reformist government capable of addressing the numerous challenges facing the country. It reminds that the government is, above all, a political decision-making entity—not merely an advisory body—and must embody reform through its ministers and program. This program should align with the parliamentary democratic system and reflect the will of the electorate. The bloc stresses that the formation process must adhere to unified standards in its composition, ensuring equal treatment among parliamentary blocs. Discrimination between blocs undermines the goal of achieving meaningful and positive change.

2. Condemnation of Irresponsible Behavior:

The bloc regrets that the heroic and blood-soaked return of the people of the South to their villages, after sixty days, was tarnished shortly thereafter by irresponsible militia actions. These acts, marked by a sectarian tone, appeared to serve as a means of sending messages under inappropriate pretexts. The bloc believes such provocative behavior deepens divisions, damages national unity, and fuels extremism. It calls on those engaging in these actions to cease immediately to prevent further harm and negative repercussions.