living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Bassil: Nawaf Salam was chosen for his reformist and consensual qualities, and he is poised to tackle key files on ceasefire agreements, displaced persons, and financial reforms.

15
JANUARY
2025
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

 

The president of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stated during an appearance on LBC’s “Twenty Thirty” program with journalist Albert Kostanian that “the nomination of Ambassador Nawaf Salam for the premiership was based on his reformist credentials and the consensus surrounding him.” Bassil noted that there had been prior communication with Salam and personal acquaintance, adding: “We have nominated him for previous governments as well. His potential leadership represents a reassuring choice, not a challenge to anyone, and is aimed at building a functional state and advancing reforms.”

Bassil emphasized that Nawaf Salam was the first choice but acknowledged that other candidates, such as Fouad Makhzoumi, were also considered. He remarked: “This is a Lebanese-led process that has produced a prime minister whose character qualifies him to maintain strong relations domestically and abroad.” He added that the Free Patriotic Movement’s participation in the government hinges on agreement with the appointed prime minister: “If we could not agree with the candidate, we would naturally choose not to participate. However, with Nawaf Salam’s appointment, participation is now a viable option.”

Bassil underscored the importance of including specialists and competent individuals in the government while ensuring fair representation, which is essential for the government to earn public confidence. He stressed: “Marginalizing the Shiite community must not be an option, nor is there any intention to do so. There should be no perception of winners and losers. Even during President Michel Aoun’s tenure, although we preferred not to see Najib Mikati as prime minister, we accepted his nomination without issue. We may disagree with the Shiite duo’s choices, but not with the Shiite community itself, and there is no justification for excluding them from representation in the government.”

Bassil further stated: “No one should feel defeated. For example, last Thursday, we lost the parliamentary elections, but immediately pledged our support to the President of the Republic. We turned the page on the presidential elections and consulted President Joseph Aoun before issuing any position today.”

On the pressing challenges ahead, Bassil highlighted three critical areas for Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam:
1. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement
2. Syrian refugees – addressing their return and mitigating the impact of the Syrian crisis
3. The financial crisis – implementing reforms, conducting a criminal audit, restructuring the banking sector, and managing state assets effectively.

He also stressed the need for political reforms, particularly the implementation of the constitution and unfulfilled aspects of the Taif Agreement, including decentralization.

Bassil concluded: “These reforms are essential for Lebanon’s stability and progress.”

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2025. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
  • online ordering system for restaurants
  • The best online ordering systems for restaurants
    •   