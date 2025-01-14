living cost indicators
Bassil: The “Strong Lebanon” bloc named Nawaf Salam to form the government and our natural position is alongside the Covenant

Following parliamentary consultations at Baabda Palace, MP Gebran Bassil, president of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, stated, “We view Ambassador Nawaf Salam as a reformist figure, a natural choice for us. I have followed his positions closely regarding Lebanon, the Palestinian issue, UN Resolution 1701, and his strong conviction in protecting Lebanon. He is also known for addressing reform issues, including the election law.”

Bassil added, “We chose Nawaf Salam because he represents continuity in cooperation with the President of the Republic. After thorough deliberations and consultations with other blocs—some of whom had already made their choices based on understandings we were not part of—we worked toward selecting a candidate who could secure the necessary votes. This choice does not challenge anyone but is intended to be acceptable to all.”

He emphasized, “Our support for Salam is not confrontational. We seek to foster change in Lebanon while uniting everyone for the country’s benefit. As soon as the election results were announced, we congratulated His Excellency the President. Today, we reaffirm our support for the covenant and the presidency, as it aligns with the vision outlined in the oath speech, which reflects our aspirations for a better future. Any step backward would undermine this covenant.”

Bassil continued, “In any vote, there are winners and losers, and we have accepted this dynamic in the House of Representatives. We approach Salam’s nomination as a symbol of hope for all Lebanese. The Free Patriotic Movement maintains an independent stance, free of alliances or enmities, as we aim to focus on what benefits the country.”

He further stressed, “We must ensure positive practices within our democratic and constitutional framework, avoiding unnecessary conflicts. We consider ourselves a guarantee that no one will be excluded or marginalized, a principle we will demonstrate through our actions.”

Addressing questions about government participation, Bassil concluded, “Every stage has its own requirements. We will address future developments positively and reject baseless assumptions about trade-offs or pressure tactics. Defiance serves no purpose, and our priority remains safeguarding the nation’s unity and stability.”

