Bassil: A New Phase Requires a Constructive Push

The President of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, commented on the election of President Joseph Aoun during an interview with journalist Mario Abboud on the Jadal program on LBC. Reflecting on the session, Bassil stated:

“Meeting on something wrong does not make it right. Although the session and the election were unconstitutional, they have occurred, and we will address the situation positively.”

He explained, “As the Free Patriotic Movement, we are part of the state institutions, and our approach to the government and interaction in this next phase will depend on various factors that will unfold over time. If there is appropriate performance, we will respond positively. For now, there is no absolute negative or positive interaction; rather, we are embarking on a new phase that we will push forward to ensure its success.”

Bassil acknowledged that the current president was elected by parliament, securing 99 votes, and remarked:

“What happened today was essentially an appointment. I had warned that Lebanon might fall under international tutelage, and today, it seems the countries have succeeded in imposing a president on us. Tomorrow, they may impose a prime minister and laws. However, we have to recognize that we have managed to elect a president made in Lebanon.”

He continued:

“While we failed to achieve consensus on a president, having a president is still better than a prolonged void. The President of the Republic, in his swearing-in speech, addressed several important issues, though we noted the omission of a commitment to a criminal audit.”

Bassil expressed hope that both internal and external conditions will align to support the new president in achieving his stated objectives. He added:

“We find similarities between his speech and the oath delivered by President Michel Aoun. It is now our responsibility to work together with the current president, not to undermine his efforts, but to ensure a strong performance that inspires confidence and supports his program. Restoring trust in Lebanon requires effective action and results.”

Regarding the challenges facing the new administration, Bassil pointed out two significant issues:

1. The situation in Syria, particularly concerning refugees.

2. Relations with Israel and the matter of weapons.

He stressed:

“It is crucial to demonstrate immediately that the approach to these issues has changed. This will set the tone for progress.”

Bassil also urged patience, saying:

“The coming days will reveal why international actors pushed for this appointment. The global agenda appears to prioritize a ceasefire, which we support. Lebanon should avoid renewing conflicts and instead address the issue of weapons through a state-led policy.”

Despite the challenges, Bassil expressed optimism:

“Today, there is hope for Lebanon. However, this hope must not translate into exclusion or marginalization of any Lebanese component. Unhealthy practices and divisions must stop. I urge all Lebanese to look ahead with optimism and seize this opportunity to improve Lebanon’s external relations, stabilize its position in the region, and restore internal balance without allowing one group to dominate another.”

Regarding the nomination of a Prime Minister, Bassil stated:

“We will express our position when the time comes.” He reminded the FPM:

“We did not nominate a specific candidate for the presidency; our candidate was consensus. Therefore, there is no personal gain or loss here. The mere act of filling the void is a gain for Lebanon. Whatever our stance on an individual or event, we must move forward positively.”