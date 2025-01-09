living cost indicators
Bassil Criticizes Foreign Interference and Constitutional Violations in Presidential Election

MP Gebran Bassil, President of the Free Patriotic Movement, addressed the Lebanese Parliament during the presidential election session, criticizing what he described as external interference in the process. “We witnessed instructions from abroad to support a specific candidate, turning the election into an appointment process. Any ballot paper naming an ineligible candidate should be considered invalid,” he asserted.

Bassil emphasized that sovereignty belongs to the Lebanese people and is exercised through Parliament, not influenced by foreign powers. “The return of foreign consuls and directives from abroad undermines our sovereignty. This raises the alarming question: Is Parliament relinquishing its authority, paving the way for further legislative compromises?”

He further stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional principles, noting that Articles 76 and 77 outline the mechanism for amending the constitution, which requires the presence of a president, a government, and an ordinary parliamentary session—conditions that are currently unmet. “During an election session, Parliament functions as an electoral body, not a legislative one. We cannot begin a presidential term by violating the constitution, as the president is the sole guardian of the document and its oath,” Bassil said.

He also objected to suggestions of supporting the army commander for the presidency, calling it unconstitutional. “We demand clarity on eligible candidates and insist that any vote cast for an ineligible individual be declared invalid,” he concluded.

