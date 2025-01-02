President Michel Aoun: Any amendment should not be driven by instantaneous needs or the interests of a single individual

A + A -

President Michel Aoun Interviewed on Otv

In an interview with OTV, President Michel Aoun addressed several pressing national and regional issues, starting with the current uncertainty surrounding Lebanon’s presidential file. He noted, “There is ambiguity in the presidential file, as no candidate has yet secured a majority. Everyone claims to speak on behalf of ambassadors and foreign countries, allegedly expressing their approval. This uncertainty could lead to the postponement of the January 9 session.” However, he stressed, “I am not in favor of postponing the session. Successive sessions must be held to resolve this issue.”

On Amending the Constitution

When asked about the possibility of amending the constitution to facilitate the presidential election, President Aoun emphasized that “the process for amending the constitution is explicitly outlined within the constitution itself. Several authorities must weigh in on such a decision, and we must not repeat the experience of 2008. The constitution must be respected, and any amendment should not be driven by instantaneous needs or the interests of a single individual. amendment should not be driven by instantaneous needs or the interests of a single individual.”

Challenges During His Presidency

President Aoun highlighted key challenges he faced during his term, particularly the delays in government formation and the monopolization of key ministries such as finance and interior. He explained, “The failure to set deadlines for forming governments and the lack of respect for the agreement between the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister in government formation violated the law. The next president must address these issues to ensure the success of their term.”

On Samir Geagea’s Presidential Bid

Regarding Samir Geagea’s potential candidacy, President Aoun stated, “Geagea has the right to run. If he secures the necessary majority and becomes president, we are in a democratic country.”

Ceasefire Agreement and Security Concerns

On the ceasefire agreement, President Aoun warned, “If the current situation persists, the fate of the ceasefire agreement will become uncertain. Those responsible for this are engaging in inappropriate practices, and the observers’ ineffectiveness due to bias is exacerbating the situation.”

He also dismissed the notion of a new security buffer zone in Lebanon, saying, “What is being discussed is not a true buffer zone but something far more concerning. Israel continues to act unilaterally, disregarding the terms of the agreement.”

On Hezbollah’s Weapons

President Aoun reiterated, “Ultimately, Hezbollah’s weapons must be handed over to legitimate state authority. No country can function with two sources of legitimacy. The division caused by the war has affected the nation morally, but even those who opposed the war fulfilled their social and humanitarian responsibilities, which is crucial for national unity.”

The Future of Syria and Minorities

President Aoun expressed his views on Syria, noting that the collapse of the Syrian regime stemmed from the failure of the Syrian army to fulfill its duties. He added, “Syria’s future depends on the structure of its new government. If public freedoms are not preserved, there will be an imbalance. Fighting a dictatorship only to repeat its practices achieves nothing. Stability remains elusive, and violations must not continue.”

When asked about Lebanon’s relations with Syria, he replied, “This is the government’s role. Agreements should be made in various fields, fostering positive relations with both the Syrian state and its people.”

Palestinian and Syrian Displacement Issues

On Palestinian weapons, President Aoun stressed that they should be handed over to the Lebanese state, stating, “Every weapon must fall under state control.” He also discussed Syrian refugees, emphasizing that they are displaced persons, not political refugees. He remarked, “We asked the United Nations to provide aid within Syria, not Lebanon. The Lebanese state should engage with Syria’s new leadership, which has invited refugees to return—a positive development.”

On the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared

Addressing the sensitive issue of missing persons, President Aoun stated, “My conscience is clear. Previous officials ignored this issue, but I raised it during my first meeting with Assad. It was confirmed that there are no Lebanese political detainees, only those convicted of criminal offenses. This became evident following the smear campaigns against me.”

He highlighted the establishment of the National Commission on Missing and Forcibly Disappeared Persons during his tenure, urging critics to focus on the facts rather than accusations.

To those who spread slander regarding the issue of the missing persons, I ask: “Who was responsible for throwing people into the sea, weighted down to ensure their disappearance?”

On the Criminal Audit

President Aoun emphasized the importance of continuing the criminal audit he initiated, stating, “Any new president must follow through with the audit and its findings. This concerns the Lebanese people’s money. What happened is unacceptable, and as long as I have life and health, I will pursue this matter to the end.”