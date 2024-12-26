Bassil: Our Candidate Is a Consensus; Any President Who Arrives by Defiance Will Fail… Manipulating the Nerves of the Families of the Missing to Undermine Us Politically

A + A -

The president of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gibran Bassil, addressed several topics in his speech following the meeting of the political body of the Movement, which was attended by President Michel Aoun. The first topic he discussed was the issue of the forcibly disappeared.

He explained that the Lebanese media and political parties had launched a campaign against President Aoun, the Free Patriotic Movement, and himself, claiming that forcibly disappeared Lebanese were found in Syrian prisons and holding President Aoun and the Movement responsible for this. Bassil refuted these claims, emphasizing that the accusations implied Aoun had placed them in these prisons and that the Movement had abandoned and betrayed them. He noted that these allegations ignored the Movement’s efforts, which included pressing Syrian authorities to comply, adopting Lebanese laws to provide compensation, and revealing the truth about their enforced disappearance.

He added: “This campaign involved slander, defamation, and insults against us. It mirrors the way we were misrepresented in 2005 as allies of Syria when we were the only ones confronting Syrian dominance in Lebanon. Similarly, during the October 17 protests, we were accused of being responsible for corruption, despite being the sole party opposing it. We pursued the symbol of financial corruption, Riad Salameh, until he was imprisoned. Likewise, we were accused of supporting Hezbollah’s weapons, even though we were the first to propose a defense strategy to integrate these weapons into the state framework, exclusively for Lebanon’s defense. Furthermore, we were the first to object when these weapons were used outside their defensive framework, such as in Gaza and in broader regional strategies. Today, we remain committed to resolving the issue of weapons by bringing them under state authority through understanding, not confrontation.”

Bassil argued that this deliberate distortion and programmed political targeting had positioned the Movement as the accused in the issue of the forcibly disappeared. He stressed that the Movement is the only party that persistently pursued this issue and ensured its inclusion in ministerial statements, despite opposition from former militia forces responsible for the disappearance of 17,000 Lebanese during the Lebanese war.

He stated: “We wish these claims were true, but so far, they have proven to be nothing but lies and political fabrications. These false accusations aim to unjustly implicate us and mislead people into believing that missing persons have been found. This deceit manipulates the emotions of the families of the missing for political gain.”

The president of the Free Patriotic Movement announced that any media figure or politician who insulted President Aoun, the Movement, or its leader with incitement, slander, or defamation would have the opportunity to publicly apologize or acknowledge their mistake and correct it during this holy season of Christmas, a time of love and tolerance. If they fail to do so, lawsuits will be filed against them, as the Movement has done in the past. Bassil cited the example of a TV host who continued to spread lies despite losing two lawsuits against the Movement.

He added: “There are media outlets, programs, and journalists who have repeatedly violated our dignity, fabricating absurd and offensive news about us. We will hold them accountable and expose them.”

Bassil explained: “From now on, we will not tolerate bullying or lies and slander directed at us without accountability. We will pursue those responsible legally, and if the judiciary fails to act quickly, we will hold them accountable in the media and among the public, responding with the same intensity as the attacks on us. The days of bullying the Movement, like what happened on October 17, will not be repeated. We will confront, pursue, and hold accountable everyone who deliberately offends us.”

On Syrian Refugees

Bassil addressed the issue of Syrian refugees, stating: “With the fall of the Syrian regime, all reasons for the refugees’ presence in Lebanon should cease to exist.” He criticized the lack of enthusiasm for their swift return, citing statements from the International Organization for Migration, which advised against rapid repatriation until the situation in Syria becomes clearer.

He added: “We hope that sanctions will be lifted, reconstruction will begin, and Syrians will return immediately. We even hope Lebanese workers will go to Syria. But who guarantees this? What if, God forbid, the situation in Syria deteriorates, leading to further displacement?”

Bassil announced that the Movement is drafting a law for the immediate return of displaced Syrians. He urged the Lebanese government to return refugees who no longer have valid reasons to remain in Lebanon and called on security forces to prevent any new influx of Syrian refugees, regardless of the justifications.

On Syria and Regional Dynamics

Regarding changes in Syria, Bassil said: “We wish Syria peace, unity, and freedom for all its sects, hoping this will positively reflect on Lebanon. However, we reject any mistreatment of Lebanese groups due to events in Syria. Our approach remains one of mutual respect, sovereignty, and independence between the two countries.”

He reiterated Lebanon’s claim over the Shebaa Farms and the importance of resolving disputed land and sea borders with Syria. Bassil emphasized that he was the only one to formally demand recognition of Lebanon’s borders when he served as a minister.

On the Presidency

Bassil stressed the urgency of electing a president by January 9, followed by the formation of a rescue government and state institutions. He reiterated the Movement’s support for a consensus president who could unite the Lebanese people and avoid opposition from major political blocs.

“Our position has not changed. We support a consensus candidate, not one who arrives through provocation or defiance,” he said, adding that success in the presidency is a victory for all Lebanese, while failure affects everyone.

Bassil emphasized that the Movement is not tied to any specific candidate, whether Suleiman Frangieh or Joseph Aoun, and expressed concern about constitutional violations in the election process. He warned that a president elected in defiance of a large segment of Lebanese society would fail and urged external powers to respect Lebanon’s constitution.

“Our candidate is consensus, and we are working towards this goal through open communication with all parties. We want a president by January 9 and will expose those obstructing this process,” Bassil concluded.