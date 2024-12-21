Strong Lebanon Bloc Challenges Law 328: Procedural Violations and Conceptual Ambiguity

A + A -

The Strong Lebanon Bloc has submitted an appeal to the Constitutional Council against Law 328, concerning the suspension of legal deadlines, as published in Issue No. 49 of the Official Gazette on December 5, 2024. The appeal outlines multiple constitutional violations inherent in Law 328/2024.

After submitting the appeal, MP Cesar Abi Khalil emphasized that the process of passing the law violated the procedural rules of the Lebanese Parliament. He further noted that the law’s ambiguity contradicts the principle established by the Lebanese Constitutional Council in Decision 5/2017, which mandates the clarity of legal texts.

Abi Khalil explained that the lack of clarity in the law opens the door to judicial discretion, undermining constitutional equality among Lebanese citizens. He also highlighted inconsistencies in the application of deadlines, contradictions between certain articles of the law and its stated rationale, and a general confusion of concepts, all of which jeopardize the law’s validity.