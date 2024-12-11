living cost indicators
Statement Issued by the Support Committee for Lebanese in Detention and Exile (SOLIDE)

11
DECEMBER
2024
Statement Issued by the Support Committee for Lebanese in Detention and Exile (SOLIDE)


Today marks the anniversary of the establishment of SOLIDE, a committee dedicated to supporting Lebanese detainees and exiles, as well as advocating for the rights of the missing and forcibly disappeared. This issue transcends sectarian lines, standing as a deeply humanitarian and national concern.

The Committee expresses grave concern over recent developments that have hindered access to accurate information about detainees released in Syria. This lack of transparency places both the detainees and their families at risk of exploitation and abuse. SOLIDE strongly cautions against the politicization or commercialization of this issue by any party.

The Committee reiterates its urgent appeal to the Lebanese government—particularly the caretaker government led by Najib Mikati—to establish a crisis cell to address these matters effectively. This includes providing support to the freed detainees to facilitate their safe return to their families. Furthermore, SOLIDE calls on the Lebanese embassy in Damascus to operate diplomatically with full independence to fulfill its duties in this regard.

The Committee also urges the Lebanese judicial and security authorities to cooperate fully with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in determining the fate of missing persons, recovering remains, and identifying those still alive. SOLIDE emphasizes that the return of remains and missing individuals to Lebanese soil is a fundamental human right.

The Committee underscores that enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity with no statute of limitations. Families have the right to know the fate of their loved ones, and SOLIDE advocates for ongoing collaboration with Syrian authorities to investigate reports, recover missing persons, and clarify their fates.

In this context, the Committee highlights the establishment of a DNA Bank in Lebanon, developed in collaboration with the ICRC, which assists in identifying missing persons. SOLIDE stresses the importance of empowering the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared, founded under Law No. 105 of November 30, 2018, to address this critical issue comprehensively.

SOLIDE reaffirms its unwavering support for this independent body and calls for its full operational capacity to ensure effective resolution of these cases. Additionally, the Committee urges associations and organizations to intensify their national and international advocacy efforts to keep this humanitarian crisis at the forefront of public and governmental attention.

Enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity. SOLIDE will continue its mission until justice is served, and the rights of the missing and their families are upheld.

