Bassil after meeting Mufti Derian: Linking the presidential election to the war is a grave mistake, and we, as Lebanese, are capable of reaching an understanding

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, remarked after visiting the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, at Dar al-Fatwa, that “a renewed internal political movement is underway, focusing on engaging with all active Lebanese parliamentary and spiritual forces. This aims to translate the national solidarity we witnessed during the recent war waged by Israel against us into actionable results.”

Bassil emphasized that “this solidarity emerged despite deep political divisions. We are striving to extend it through a political movement that ultimately leads to a Lebanese consensus on electing a president of the republic who embodies this unity. Such a president would lead a national rescue government capable of keeping Lebanon away from wars and conflicts while defending it against enemies, particularly Israel.”

He continued: “We chose to begin this movement at Dar al-Fatwa, a place that unites all Lebanese, to reaffirm the message of unity, solidarity, and love. Despite political differences, the Lebanese people have demonstrated their capacity for kindness and unity, rising above political disputes to prioritize national cohesion and human empathy.”

Bassil further stressed the importance of dialogue with all factions, noting the significant milestone ahead on January 9. He stated: “We hope to reach this date without renewed border tensions or attacks. Although the situation has not been fully resolved, we are currently in a ceasefire period, during which we aim for a permanent cessation of hostilities and a sustainable solution.”

He added, “Achieving this requires the presence of a functioning state, including a president, a government, and broad national consensus on protecting Lebanon and shielding it from wars. We must make every effort to agree on a president who can unify us, define the nation’s mission, and collaborate with the government to save the country.”

When asked about the possibility of electing a president during the parliamentary session on January 9, 2025, without prior consensus on a candidate, Bassil responded: “We have shared a list of potential candidates with all parliamentary blocs. From the feedback we received, I am confident that an agreement is achievable. We’ve identified multiple names that can garner consensus, so why raise doubts about the possibility of success?”

He concluded by underscoring that “reaching an agreement on the president’s name is an absolute priority. However, if consensus proves elusive, electing a president is still better than leaving the position vacant. Linking the presidential election to the war is a grave mistake that must not be repeated. This process is a Lebanese responsibility, to be decided independently by the Lebanese, free from external influences.”

Bassil reiterated: “It is unacceptable to tie an internal Lebanese matter to regional events that may or may not conclude. Let our decision be fully Lebanese. We have already proven, through solidarity, that we can withstand the most challenging crises, such as Israel’s war. We have also embraced those displaced by the conflict. Similarly, we can unite to resolve the presidential issue. Based on the movement we’ve initiated, I am convinced that we can reach a mutual understanding.”

Accompanying Bassil during his visit were MP Asaad Dargham and Ramzi Dessoum, a member of the Movement’s Political and Spiritual Relations Office.