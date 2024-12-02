A + A -

During the opening of the Batroun Christmas Fair, MP Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, emphasized that Batroun, as every year, embraces the festive spirit of Christmas, reaffirming its position as the capital of this joyous holiday. He highlighted that Batroun embodies the values of joy, love, and generosity, stating:

“Batroun welcomes its people from the Bekaa, the South, Beirut, and beyond. Today, it extends this hospitality to all Lebanese, inviting them to share in the joy of giving and love.”

Bassil underscored the determination to celebrate Christmas in Batroun despite challenging circumstances, including war. He stated:

“Every year, we insist on marking Christmas in Batroun and solidifying its status as one of the world’s Christmas capitals. By defying difficulties—especially war—we choose resilience over surrender. This reflects the essence of Christmas: the birth of peace through the birth of Christ, who brought peace to humanity. It is this profound meaning that drives our struggle for peace.”

He went on to clarify that true peace cannot be equated with a mere truce or cessation of hostilities:

“Peace is achieved through justice and rights. While rulers may negotiate peace, it is the people—especially the children, the children of Christmas—who truly bring it to life.”

Expressing pride in his community, Bassil stated:

“We are a people of peace, and no one can shame us for seeking to live in peace—the peace of Christmas and Christ, who taught us to embrace and live by peace.”

He concluded by commending the collective effort that makes the Batroun Christmas Fair possible:

“This is why we create and celebrate peace, the kind that brings joy to children. Batroun thrives in this spirit thanks to the Capitale de Noël committee, the municipality, the church, the exhibitors, and the people of Batroun. Despite the holiday’s commotion, they ensure that Batroun remains a city full of life, love, and hospitality—offering joy and generosity to all who visit.”