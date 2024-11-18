Omar Harfouch Performs Historic Concert in the Vatican: A Message of Peace Honored by Pope Francis

A + A -

On November 14, 2024, pianist-composer Omar Harfouch made history as the first artist to perform in the Apostolic Library of the Vatican, a sacred and exclusive venue that had never hosted a public event before. Accompanied by a symphony orchestra, he presented his "Concerto for Peace" in the Sistino Lounge, delivering a heartfelt message of unity and hope to an audience that included the greatest library representatives from around the world.

During this extraordinary evening, Omar Harfouch received the Pontifical Medal of the Vatican Jubilee 2025, awarded by Pope Francis himself. This exceptional honor symbolizes peace and hope, marking Omar as the first-ever recipient of this prestigious medal. The medal, which is a reproduction of a coin that St. Peter carried with him to his grave, is a true symbol of peace and hope.

In his speech, Monsignor Vincenzo Zani warmly welcomed Omar, while Pope Francis praised him as a "pilgrim of peace." The event was a profound call for harmony that transcended borders, resonating from the Vatican to the world.

“The Vatican Apostolic Library is very pleased to welcome this evening, together with the heads of the world's most important libraries, for the first time in this historic venue, a concert by Omar Harfouch. I extend to him my warmest greetings and sincere thanks," said Zani. An archbishop since 2013, Zani is an Italian prelate of the Catholic Church and was named Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church in September 2022.

Before performing, Omar Harfouch shared a few emotionally words: “I would like to recall that Pope Francis said a phrase: 'We must all work for peace by any means.' This phrase forms the basis of the music we're going to play for you this evening. Everyone must try to do whatever they can to help promote peace. This is the first time we've played this 'Concerto for Peace' in such a sacred place. We're going to try to speak to your hearts, and we hope that this appeal will cross borders because this appeal will be launched from the Vatican, which is very symbolic.”

After speaking, Omar Harfouch performed his "Concerto for Peace" for some twenty minutes. Warmly applauded at the end of his performance, Omar Harfouch was then treated to a few surprises, including receiving the Pontifical Medal of the Vatican Jubilee 2025.