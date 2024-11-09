Bassil Sends Congratulations to Trump, Citing Potential Impact of His Campaign Commitments on American and International Affairs

A + A -

The President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Deputy Gebran Bassil, sent a congratulatory letter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expressing his best wishes and noting that Trump’s campaign commitments could have a positive impact both in the United States and internationally.

Bassil acknowledged Trump’s message to Americans of Lebanese descent on October 26, highlighting Trump’s commitment to “maintaining equal partnership among all Lebanese,” as well as his goals of fostering “peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East” and ensuring “the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon.”

He emphasized that Trump’s stance presents a valuable opportunity for Lebanon and the Lebanese people. “This is precisely the message we have consistently conveyed to our Lebanese-American constituents and friends in recent months,” Bassil stated.