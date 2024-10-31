The FPM: A Unified National Stance is Essential for a Ceasefire; We Warn Against Incitement and Urge Authorities to Fulfill Their Responsibilities

A + A -

The Political Committee of the Movement held its regular meeting, presided over by Deputy Gibran Bassil, to discuss recent developments. Following the discussion, the committee issued the following statement:

1. The Movement believes that the Israeli government’s rejection of ceasefire efforts indicates that Netanyahu’s administration is intent on prolonging the conflict to achieve its incremental objectives. In contrast, Lebanon requires a unified effort and a cohesive national stance that demands an immediate ceasefire and the enforcement of Resolution 1701.

2. The Movement questions the national interest served by the ongoing presidential vacancy and the resulting weakening of central authority, which exacerbates Lebanon’s collapse, heightens the risk of internal discord, and leaves the country vulnerable both internally and externally.

3. The Movement warns against any threats or provocative actions, whether from the forcibly displaced or from within the host community. We call upon political leaders and security agencies to uphold their responsibilities in maintaining security, preventing any armed displays, and curtailing any form of friction. Political factions must also take responsibility to restrain inflammatory or divisive rhetoric. In this context, the Movement will continue to meet with political officials, relevant ministers, and security agencies to underscore the importance of the state’s role and the duty of its security forces in preserving calm and internal stability.