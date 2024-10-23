“Strong Lebanon": We call for the widest solidarity in the face of the enemy and do not link the election of the president to the ceasefire

A + A -

The Strong Lebanon Bloc Meeting Statement:

The Strong Lebanon Bloc held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Gebran Bassil to discuss its agenda and issued the following statement:

1. Condemnation of Israeli Aggression:

Israel continues its campaign of destruction, displacement, and killing against the Lebanese people, demonstrating its ongoing aggressive intentions toward Lebanon as a whole. The Bloc calls for maximum solidarity among all Lebanese to thwart the enemy’s plans—whether it seeks to occupy land or incite internal strife.

2. Security Concerns in Conflict Areas:

The Bloc expresses concern over the deteriorating security situation in areas hosting Lebanese citizens who have fled the destruction of their homes. It urges the government to take responsibility by bolstering the presence and actions of the army and security forces in these regions. The Bloc warns that opportunists may exploit the chaos to spark conflicts that serve the interests of Lebanon’s enemies. To prevent this, the Bloc will initiate a communication campaign with relevant parties to defuse any potential tensions and preempt any seditious schemes. The Bloc reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding national unity and calls on all stakeholders responsible for the security of the Lebanese people to take similar steps.

3. Urgency of Electing a President:

The Bloc reaffirms its steadfast position on the urgent need to elect a President of the Republic, irrespective of the ongoing Israeli war on Lebanon. This process should not be contingent upon a ceasefire, although the Bloc emphasizes the necessity of achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible, in line with the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.