The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Gebran Bassil, where it reviewed its agenda and issued the following statement:

1. Amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the Council reaffirms the Free Patriotic Movement’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanon and preserving its national unity. The Council calls for an immediate ceasefire in line with UN Resolution 1701, emphasizing the need for its full implementation by both Lebanon and the Israeli enemy. It condemns Israel’s continuous violations of Security Council resolutions and warns of its attempts to remove UN emergency forces from the south, thereby obscuring international scrutiny of its actions and preparing to impose a new reality in the border regions.

2. The Political Council reiterates the Movement’s commitment to facilitating the election of a President of the Republic who is equipped to lead the country through the challenges of the coming stage. Such a leader must unite the Lebanese people around a rescue and reform project. The Council stresses that the responsibility for electing a president is shared by all parliamentary blocs, and any obstruction to this critical process will only accelerate the state’s disintegration and collapse.

3. The Council expresses grave concern over the increasing displacement of residents in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs due to Israeli aggression. This forced displacement poses significant risks, including the depopulation of land and increased tensions between displaced persons and the host communities. The Political Council urges the state’s security and military forces to take all necessary measures to prevent potential friction and ensure the safety and stability of all affected areas.

[15:54, 16/10/2024] Michel Bou Najem/M: Le Conseil politique du Courant Patriotique Libre met en garde contre les dangers du déplacement et contre le projet d’Israel de créer une nouvelle réalité dans le sud