living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement warns of the dangers of displacement and of Israel's plan to create a new reality in the south

16
OCTOBER
2024
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

 

The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Gebran Bassil, where it reviewed its agenda and issued the following statement:

1. Amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the Council reaffirms the Free Patriotic Movement’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanon and preserving its national unity. The Council calls for an immediate ceasefire in line with UN Resolution 1701, emphasizing the need for its full implementation by both Lebanon and the Israeli enemy. It condemns Israel’s continuous violations of Security Council resolutions and warns of its attempts to remove UN emergency forces from the south, thereby obscuring international scrutiny of its actions and preparing to impose a new reality in the border regions.
2. The Political Council reiterates the Movement’s commitment to facilitating the election of a President of the Republic who is equipped to lead the country through the challenges of the coming stage. Such a leader must unite the Lebanese people around a rescue and reform project. The Council stresses that the responsibility for electing a president is shared by all parliamentary blocs, and any obstruction to this critical process will only accelerate the state’s disintegration and collapse.
3. The Council expresses grave concern over the increasing displacement of residents in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs due to Israeli aggression. This forced displacement poses significant risks, including the depopulation of land and increased tensions between displaced persons and the host communities. The Political Council urges the state’s security and military forces to take all necessary measures to prevent potential friction and ensure the safety and stability of all affected areas.
[15:54, 16/10/2024] Michel Bou Najem/M: Le Conseil politique du Courant Patriotique Libre met en garde contre les dangers du déplacement et contre le projet d’Israel de créer une nouvelle réalité dans le sud

 

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2024. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
  • online ordering system for restaurants
  • The best online ordering systems for restaurants
    •   