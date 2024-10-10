Bassil meets with ambassadors as part of a diplomatic movement to stop the war and emphasizes that what Israel is committing is a war crime

A + A -

As part of the diplomatic action plan approved by the “Strong Lebanon” bloc yesterday to advocate for an effective ceasefire, the president of the Free Patriotic Movement, Deputy Gebran Bassil, held a series of meetings today. He met with British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, French Ambassador Hervé Magro, and the United Nations Coordinator in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The discussions centered on urging these countries and the United Nations to exert pressure on Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon and to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the protection of the Lebanese people. They also addressed the growing humanitarian needs, as hundreds of thousands have been displaced from homes destroyed by Israel’s systematic bombardment.

Bassil stressed to his visitors that Israel’s actions amount to war crimes and ethnic cleansing, with the apparent aim of inciting internal strife and altering the national fabric—something that must be condemned by the international community. He also highlighted the urgent need to set aside political considerations and elect a president to prevent further state collapse and confront the existential threats facing the nation.