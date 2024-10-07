A + A -

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Member of Parliament Gebran Bassil, emphasized that any losses incurred by villages in Lebanon are shared by all Lebanese people. “We are facing Israel, whose history in Lebanon and the region is well-known. Therefore, as Lebanese, we must adopt a responsible position, setting aside internal considerations and political differences, including those with Hezbollah,” he stated.

Bassil expressed his discomfort with the recent tripartite meeting in Ain El Tineh, noting that while the content of the meeting was not the issue, the form in which it was presented appeared provocative. He argued that those in authority governing Lebanon must take responsibility, adding that no group can marginalize Christians from their foundational role in the country. He firmly rejected the idea of exploiting external military circumstances to impose a president on any Lebanese group. “The FPM has always extended a hand to all groups in Lebanon, just as we did with the Sunnis after the assassination of Rafic Hariri. How could we not stand by the Shias today?” he asked.

In an interview with Nada Andraos on LBCI, Bassil highlighted the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty, while pointing out that Israel continues to propagate the notion that Lebanon belongs to them. “They are teaching their children that Lebanon is theirs and should be destroyed,” he warned.

Bassil noted his agreement with the key points raised in the statement issued from Ain El Tineh. The day Secretary-General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred, Bassil stated three necessities: national unity, preventing sectarian division, enforcing a ceasefire, implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, and electing a president. “While I have no issue with the content of the statement, its presentation was provocative,” he reiterated.

Bassil stressed that Lebanon’s governing authorities cannot ignore Christians in national decision-making. “Christians may not always be the visible decision-makers, but Lebanon’s fate cannot be decided without them. This governing authority must take responsibility. It is our national duty to stand together when needed,” he added.

He argued that in the absence of a president, the other political factions should realize they cannot handle the situation alone. “The president must be at the forefront of the national responsibilities, and these duties should be shared with other constitutional bodies to save the country.”

Bassil disclosed that his recent discussion with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri was frank and open. “I told him that the burden is too heavy for him to carry alone, especially given the serious threats against Lebanon. The meeting produced positive outcomes, particularly concerning the presidential election, as it removed all preconditions for dialogue. The focus now is on electing a president by securing 86 votes to achieve the necessary quorum,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of electing a consensus president who is not imposed by external forces or shaped by military developments. “We, as Lebanese, want to elect a president who brings everyone together. I made it clear to President Berri that I oppose the imposition of a president on any Lebanese faction,” Bassil declared.

Addressing the threat from Israel, Bassil warned that those celebrating the current situation will pay the price later. “Those who think foreign alliances will secure their position will soon realize that these countries will abandon them, as has happened in the past,” he said.

Reflecting on history, Bassil recalled how, in 1982, certain Christian factions enjoyed military and financial support from foreign nations, yet they could not govern despite Israel and international forces being present in Beirut. “Even if Israel achieves its goals, its control will not endure. Occupation never lasts,” he affirmed.

He emphasized the importance of all Lebanese living together. “For those trying to redraw borders and decide where the Shias should live, let me remind you that Shias are Lebanese, not Syrians to be sent back to Syria, nor Palestinians to be sent to Palestine. We must focus on building our future together rather than weakening each other.”

Addressing the U.S. role in Lebanese politics, particularly regarding support for General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate, Bassil acknowledged the political differences between the FPM and Hezbollah in recent years but rejected any attempt to impose a president backed by foreign interests. “One of the outcomes of my discussions with Berri was the realization that the only solution is the election of a consensus president.”

Bassil stressed that if a president had been elected earlier, many of Lebanon’s current issues could have been avoided. “Can a candidate govern if a significant portion of the population opposes him?” he asked.

He emphasized that while they do not wish to obstruct any presidential candidate, a president must be able to unify the people. “The coming days will show how quickly and disastrously a president who lacks broad support will fail,” he said, noting that the FPM’s stance remains based on what benefits all Lebanese people, not just the party’s interests.

When asked about the Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea potentially being an alternative candidate to Joseph Aoun, Bassil replied that Geagea represents his own considerations and that every political figure will be judged by their choices. He stressed that the FPM’s decisions are grounded in national interest and the well-being of the Lebanese people.

Bassil called for the prompt election of a president, stating that the FPM is actively engaged in consultations to identify candidates who can gain broad support. “Consensus is key, and if we fail to achieve it, we will work toward a broader agreement,” he explained.

He also urged Christians to unite around common principles that preserve both their existence and Lebanon’s sovereignty. “We have led the call for unity, and there is no reason why Christians cannot agree on what brings us together,” he said.

Regarding the ongoing war, Bassil emphasized the importance of preparing for a prolonged conflict and called for readiness on multiple fronts, including education. “We must ensure that the academic year is not lost and allow schools the freedom to continue operating,” he stated.

Bassil acknowledged Hezbollah’s current difficulties but assured that they would remain involved in the decision-making process regarding the presidency, either directly or through Berri. “They will not be absent from this process,” he added.

In response to recent statements by the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian Foreign Minister who said that “no ceasefire would be reached in Lebanon unless reached in Gaza as well”, Bassil cautioned that Lebanon should not be used as a pawn in regional conflicts. “Lebanon cannot bear the weight of a regional war, and the Lebanese people do not want this war. The problem lies not with Iran or Lebanon but with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who considers himself to be Israel’s new Ben-Gurion and seeks to achieve his military goals,” Bassil warned.

Bassil believed that Netanyahu would further expand the war and stressed that Israel is the aggressor and is violating all humanitarian and international laws. “Should we believe that all facilities being targeted and hit belong to Hezbollah? We know the buildings being hit, they are residential buildings, Israel’s aim is to intimidate and displace people, as well as undermine the Lebanese people”.

He concluded by affirming that Israel’s aggression must be resisted, and Lebanon’s social fabric must be protected. “We cannot stop Netanyahu, but we can strengthen our society from within. Resistance alone is not enough; collaboration with the state is essential,” he said.

Bassil praised the resilience of southern Lebanese villages and emphasized that FPM is working with them, villages such as Rmeich, Ain Ebel, Debel, and Qlaiaa, whose residents have refused to abandon their homes alongside all the people of the south. “You are the true heroes of Lebanon, defending our country with your diversity. We will persevere and, together, we will emerge victorious,” he concluded.