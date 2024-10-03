The political body of the Movement: The enemy is blocking ceasefire attempts and the Lebanese response is to mobilize the state and elect a president

A + A -

The political body of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the leadership of Deputy Gebran Bassil to discuss recent developments and issued the following statement:

1. The political body extends its deepest condolences to Hezbollah and the entire Lebanese people for the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This profound loss calls for even greater resilience from all of us, serving as a powerful incentive to safeguard Lebanon. All available evidence points to the fact that the enemy government has actively thwarted all ceasefire efforts and continues to demonstrate its intent to occupy Lebanese territories. This poses an existential threat that must unite the Lebanese people in the battle to defend our national sovereignty.

The movement emphasizes that the revitalization of the state is the most effective response to the provocative statements of Israeli officials, some of whom have openly called for Lebanon’s destruction. Others have threatened to withdraw from the maritime border demarcation agreement, and some have gone so far as to express the desire to establish a new regime in Lebanon.

2. The movement believes that the strongest response to Israeli aggression is to swiftly elect a President of the Republic. This step is essential for reconstituting the government and reaching a consensus on the presidency. There is no longer any room for delay or obstruction, as all formalities must give way to the urgent need for a President who can unite the Lebanese people, protect Lebanon from Israeli threats, and lead the effort to rebuild the state.

3. The movement calls on the caretaker government to take full responsibility for sheltering all displaced citizens, as it is unacceptable for any Lebanese to be left without adequate shelter, food, or basic necessities. While it acknowledges that individual ministers are doing their best, this is insufficient without a comprehensive national plan, supported by the international community, to address the plight of displaced Lebanese and facilitate the return of displaced Syrians. This would ease the strain on Lebanon’s resources and infrastructure.

The movement urges all its supporters and citizens to open their hearts, homes, and hands to help their fellow Lebanese in need, demonstrating that coexistence remains a fundamental reality of Lebanese life.