Bassil after visitng Berry: confronting Israel requires a strong state

The President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Deputy Gebran Bassil, affirmed after visiting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a profound loss for all of Lebanon, not just for one sect or group. He offered his condolences to President Berri and emphasized, “We stand united in this ordeal Lebanon is experiencing.”

Bassil highlighted that through unity, Lebanon can prevent internal strife, which the enemy is attempting to ignite, alongside resisting occupation. He stated, “While the resistance operates in the field, it is our duty to support each other at home, affirming our unity as a people, especially in times of crisis and tribulation.”

He further added, “Just as we are committed to keeping the enemy off our land, we must also ensure our people are not left humiliated or abandoned in these difficult circumstances. While our resources are limited, we must collaborate with the government to meet the needs of the people.”

Bassil reiterated the movement’s well-known stance against dragging Lebanon into war but emphasized that Lebanon is now facing the threat of Israeli occupation. He called for a unified stance, stating, “This is why we demand a ceasefire to protect Lebanon. It is clear that Israel, under Netanyahu, is not responsive and is being supported to continue its aggression. This presents an opportunity for the resistance to protect our land.”

He also stressed the importance of recognizing the threat of Israeli occupation, reminding the Lebanese of the historical consequences. “Recent statements about regime change and the non-existence of Lebanon, along with the issues of oil, gas, and the annulment of border agreements, should prompt all Lebanese to unite in the face of this danger,” Bassil said.

Regarding the presidency, Bassil emphasized the urgency of electing a president, explaining that leaving the position vacant serves Israel’s interests. “Confronting this threat requires a strong state, not just a resistance. All Lebanese must work together to shoulder this burden—it is too great for any one person, sect, or party to bear alone. We need a president, a government, and a functioning parliament.”

Bassil further stated that all other considerations must take a backseat to this national duty. “What matters most is agreeing on a president who can unite us. We cannot allow anyone to feel defeated in Lebanon because when one group is defeated, the whole nation suffers.”

He concluded by stressing the need for collective wisdom, saying, “Reason and principle demand that we elect a president who can unite, not divide us, and help us rebuild Lebanon. As the enemy continues its aggression, some believe that more conditions can be imposed as it advances, but we must reject these calculations. It is in the interest of Lebanon and all the Lebanese to find common ground on the presidency.”