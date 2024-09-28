President Michel Aoun: With the martyrdom of Nasrallah, Lebanon loses an honest and distinguished leader

A + A -

In a statement from his private account on the "X" platform, President Michel Aoun expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of His Eminence, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He noted that Lebanon has lost a distinguished and sincere leader, one who guided the national resistance to victory and liberation. Nasrallah remained faithful to his promises and loyal to his people, who in turn, reciprocated his love, trust, and unwavering commitment.

Though the hand of the enemy may have taken him in the midst of his national journey, he will meet his Lord with peace, assured of the legacy he left behind through years of struggle and resistance. He entrusted this legacy to the younger generation, who have never hesitated to shed their blood in defense of their homeland.

On a personal level, I have lost an honorable friend, with whom I shared many moments in service to Lebanon and its people. In light of the grave dangers our country faces from ongoing Israeli aggression, I believe it is essential for us to rise to the highest levels of national solidarity. Only through unity can we protect and fortify our nation—this is our true path to salvation.

May God grant the great martyr eternal rest, and may my deepest condolences be with his family, the resistance, his countless admirers, and all of Lebanon.