The Strong Lebanon Bloc: The war targets all of Lebanon, and its protection lies in establishing a fully functioning state and electing a president

25
SEPTEMBER
2024
The "Strong Lebanon" Bloc held its regular meeting, chaired by Deputy Gebran Bassil, to discuss in detail the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and its broader implications. The bloc issued the following statement:
 
1. The bloc condemns the open warfare being waged by the Israeli army. Every day, the true objectives of the occupation become more apparent, particularly the threat of seizing parts of southern Lebanon and displacing large segments of the population from the South, southern Dahiyeh, and the Bekaa region. These actions aim to create divisions among the Lebanese people. The bloc warns of the dangerous plans that threaten Lebanon’s sovereignty, land, and people.
 
2. The Israeli war is targeting all of Lebanon, not just Hezbollah. The bloc stresses the need to prevent any attempts to isolate any Lebanese faction, regardless of political disagreements. The bloc also highlights the grave danger of the large-scale targeting of civilians, noting the world's alarming silence.
 
3. While maintaining its stance against Lebanon’s involvement in the Gaza conflict, and recognizing that such engagement would yield no benefit, the bloc emphasizes that Israel requires no excuse to attack Lebanon, given its long-standing territorial ambitions. The bloc strongly rejects the Israeli claim that its northern border extends to the Litani River and calls on the United Nations to denounce this stance.
 
4. The bloc believes that Lebanon’s protection can only be guaranteed by a fully functioning state, led by a president. Therefore, the Israeli aggression should serve as an impetus to accelerate the presidential election process, rather than cause further delays—a responsibility that all Lebanese factions must share.
 
5. The bloc welcomes the general amnesty decree issued by President Bashar al-Assad, covering crimes of desertion from military service and misdemeanors committed prior to September. The bloc sees this as an opportunity to reinvigorate efforts to repatriate displaced Syrians, now that Syria is stable and secure. This decree removes a major pretext used by the international community to push for the permanent settlement of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The bloc calls on relevant authorities to expedite the repatriation process while ensuring that the Israeli aggression does not distract from this critical issue.
