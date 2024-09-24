living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

FPM: We pledge all our resources to support our fellow citizens and call for a united national stance: It is time for a bold decision to elect a president

24
SEPTEMBER
2024
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
 
The Free Patriotic Movement issued the following statement:
 
1. The Israeli enemy has revealed its full intentions toward Lebanon. The aerial strikes targeting vast areas from the south to the Bekaa, including Mount Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut, have resulted in the deaths of hundreds and injuries to thousands. These strikes have exceeded all bounds, placing the international community in a position of responsibility to stop this ongoing crime.
 
2. The Free Patriotic Movement categorically rejects the Israeli enemy's statement, which falsely claims that Israel's northern border extends to the Litani River. This assertion exposes Israel's malicious intentions and underscores the urgent need for the United Nations and its institutions to act in accordance with its Charter, particularly in fulfilling its role in maintaining international peace and security.
 
3. The Free Patriotic Movement calls upon the Lebanese people to unite as one nation, rejecting any divisions. We are one people in one homeland, and any harm to one of us affects all of us. The martyrs and victims are our families, and we cannot stand as passive observers to this criminal killing.
 
4. The Movement believes that now is the time for resilience. The primary condition for facing these challenges is a national stance that includes all components of society, united under the state’s authority and within its embrace. Given the current disintegration and fragmentation within the Lebanese state, the Free Patriotic Movement calls for decisive action to reconstitute authority, beginning with the election of an inclusive and consensual President of the Republic, in line with constitutional mechanisms and the principle of balanced national partnership. A state cannot confront or negotiate without a head, and a society cannot overcome its difficulties if it is divided against itself.
 
   Therefore, the Movement urges parliamentary blocs to elect a president as soon as possible, someone capable of uniting the Lebanese people around a project of rescue and reform. This leader must work to protect Lebanon and its national unity and to restore the political, diplomatic, economic, and military strength of the state.
 
5. The Free Patriotic Movement places all its resources at the disposal of the displaced people from the south and calls upon all Lebanese to demonstrate the highest levels of awareness, responsibility, and solidarity in the face of the campaign of intimidation, terror, division, and fragmentation being carried out by the Israeli enemy.
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2024. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
  • online ordering system for restaurants
  • The best online ordering systems for restaurants
    •   