FPM: We pledge all our resources to support our fellow citizens and call for a united national stance: It is time for a bold decision to elect a president

The Free Patriotic Movement issued the following statement:

1. The Israeli enemy has revealed its full intentions toward Lebanon. The aerial strikes targeting vast areas from the south to the Bekaa, including Mount Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut, have resulted in the deaths of hundreds and injuries to thousands. These strikes have exceeded all bounds, placing the international community in a position of responsibility to stop this ongoing crime.

2. The Free Patriotic Movement categorically rejects the Israeli enemy's statement, which falsely claims that Israel's northern border extends to the Litani River. This assertion exposes Israel's malicious intentions and underscores the urgent need for the United Nations and its institutions to act in accordance with its Charter, particularly in fulfilling its role in maintaining international peace and security.

3. The Free Patriotic Movement calls upon the Lebanese people to unite as one nation, rejecting any divisions. We are one people in one homeland, and any harm to one of us affects all of us. The martyrs and victims are our families, and we cannot stand as passive observers to this criminal killing.

4. The Movement believes that now is the time for resilience. The primary condition for facing these challenges is a national stance that includes all components of society, united under the state’s authority and within its embrace. Given the current disintegration and fragmentation within the Lebanese state, the Free Patriotic Movement calls for decisive action to reconstitute authority, beginning with the election of an inclusive and consensual President of the Republic, in line with constitutional mechanisms and the principle of balanced national partnership. A state cannot confront or negotiate without a head, and a society cannot overcome its difficulties if it is divided against itself.

Therefore, the Movement urges parliamentary blocs to elect a president as soon as possible, someone capable of uniting the Lebanese people around a project of rescue and reform. This leader must work to protect Lebanon and its national unity and to restore the political, diplomatic, economic, and military strength of the state.

5. The Free Patriotic Movement places all its resources at the disposal of the displaced people from the south and calls upon all Lebanese to demonstrate the highest levels of awareness, responsibility, and solidarity in the face of the campaign of intimidation, terror, division, and fragmentation being carried out by the Israeli enemy.