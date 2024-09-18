Bassil offers his condolences to MP Ali Ammar following the martyrdom of his son in pager explosion: Our hearts are breaking for you in these difficult times

A + A -

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, along with a delegation from the FPM and the Strong Lebanon Bloc, extended their condolences to MP Ali Ammar following the tragic loss of his son. Bassil emphasized that this incident was not just an attack on a specific party or sect, but an attack on Lebanon as a whole.

“Our hearts are with you during these painful times that the Lebanese people are enduring together in unity and solidarity,” he said.

He continued, “This tragedy could serve as a moment to raise awareness and demonstrate both our strength and unity in the face of Israel’s aggression. Only through unity will we prevail. We must stand by each other during these trying times, as we are all vulnerable to such attacks.”

Bassil concluded by saying, “This is a call for consciousness, unity, and solidarity. We extend our deepest condolences to the Lebanese people, to ourselves, and to all the families of the martyrs. May God's mercy be upon the martyrs, and may He heal all wounds.”