living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Bassil offers his condolences to MP Ali Ammar following the martyrdom of his son in pager explosion: Our hearts are breaking for you in these difficult times

18
SEPTEMBER
2024
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, along with a delegation from the FPM and the Strong Lebanon Bloc, extended their condolences to MP Ali Ammar following the tragic loss of his son. Bassil emphasized that this incident was not just an attack on a specific party or sect, but an attack on Lebanon as a whole.
 
“Our hearts are with you during these painful times that the Lebanese people are enduring together in unity and solidarity,” he said.
 
He continued, “This tragedy could serve as a moment to raise awareness and demonstrate both our strength and unity in the face of Israel’s aggression. Only through unity will we prevail. We must stand by each other during these trying times, as we are all vulnerable to such attacks.”
 
Bassil concluded by saying, “This is a call for consciousness, unity, and solidarity. We extend our deepest condolences to the Lebanese people, to ourselves, and to all the families of the martyrs. May God's mercy be upon the martyrs, and may He heal all wounds.”
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2024. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
  • online ordering system for restaurants
  • The best online ordering systems for restaurants
    •   