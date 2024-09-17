living cost indicators
"المركز الطبي في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت"‎ ينفي الإشاعات!

17
SEPTEMBER
2024
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

بيان صادر عن المركز الطبي في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت‎: " في هذا الوقت الحرج حيث تم تعبئة الأطباء والممرضين والموظفين في المركز الطبي في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت بالكامل للتعامل مع تداعيات إصابات اليوم، بدأت بعض مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي نشر الشائعات ونظريات المؤامرة حول أنواع أنظمة الاتصالات التي تمتلكها الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت، محاولة ربط الجامعة بالحادث المأساوي. إننا ننفي جملةً وتفصيلاً كل تلك الادعاءات. وفيما يلي الحقائق. فقد تم تحديث بنية نظام النداء الإلكتروني لدينا في نيسان 2024.

وقد جرى الانتقال إلى النظام الجديد في 29 آب 2024. وكان نطاق هذا التحديث لتعزيز اتصالات الطوارئ والرمز، حيث أصبح العديد من الأجهزة والأنظمة قديمة. استقبل المركز الطبي في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت أكثر من 160 فردًا مصابًا بجروح خلال الساعات الثلاث الماضية، ومن المتوقع وصول المزيد. يجب أن يكون تركيزنا الكامل على رعاية المصابين بأفضل قدراتنا، وبدلاً من إضاعة الوقت في نشر الشائعات، ندعو الجميع إلى الاتحاد لدعم المركز الطبي في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت والنظام الطبي اللبناني البطولي المثقل بالمصاعب.

At a crucial time when AUBMC physicians, nurses, and staff have been fully mobilized to deal with the aftermath of today’s injuries, several malicious social media outlets have started spreading rumors and conspiracy theories about the types of communications systems AUB has in place, attempting to link AUB to this tragic event. The university categorically denies these baseless allegations. Following are the facts. Our paging system infrastructure was upgraded in April 2024.

The Go-Live for switching to the new system took place on August 29, 2024. The scope of this upgrade was to enhance emergency and code communication, as several devices and systems had become obsolete. The American University of Beirut Medical Center has received over 160 seriously injured individuals over the last three hours, with more to come. Our full focus must be on saving lives and caring for the wounded to the best of our ability. Rather than waste time spreading baseless rumors, we urge all to rally to support AUBMC and the heroic but overwhelmed medical system in Lebanon.

{{article.title}}
