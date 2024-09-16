Bassil called on Mikati to reverse the decision allowing the enrollment of illegal Syrian students

A + A -

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, called on the caretaker government and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to reverse the decision allowing the enrollment of illegal Syrian students. He posed several questions to caretaker ministers and political forces involved in approving this decision.

Bassil urged all patriots and sovereigns in the country to take action, emphasizing that the FPM would act, even if alone. "We will not surrender. In an existential battle, we are all soldiers," he declared.

In his speech on the displacement issue and the government’s decision to permit the enrollment of illegal Syrian students in Lebanese schools and institutes, Bassil addressed all Lebanese parties and the people. He stressed that the very existence of the Lebanese state was once again under threat, and therefore, immediate action was necessary. He stated that the prospect of permanent settlement was becoming a reality, and that confrontation must be reflected in tangible actions, not just speeches.

Bassil praised the efforts of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi for taking significant steps to address the issue. By assigning specific measures for governors and mayors, Mawlawi outlined a solution under the framework titled “Illegal Syrian presence on Lebanese territory.”

“We were taken aback by the cabinet’s decision, followed by the Ministry of Education’s circular allowing Syrian students who do not have legal residency permits or UNHCR identity cards to enroll in Lebanese institutions,” Bassil said.

“This decision was issued by a cabinet we regard as resigned and unreliable. Its decisions, made without the signatures of all ministers, are illegitimate and illegal. This specific decision is unlawful because a cabinet’s ruling cannot override the law,” he added.

Bassil explained that this decision blatantly violates the 1963 law governing the entry, stay, and departure of foreigners in Lebanon. He also noted that the Strong Lebanon Bloc had introduced a law, and he personally had submitted a legislative proposal after his election in 2018, calling for stricter controls on the entry of foreigners, especially illegally displaced Syrians.

Bassil further argued that the Ministry of Education’s decision violated Decree No. 1227 and undermined the circulars issued by Lebanese General Security.

“This decision was made outside the official agenda. If we had a president, the cabinet would not have been able to take such action without his consent. This situation reflects the consequences of a country without a president, and the errors made by a cabinet functioning in the absence of a head of state. It also underscores the absence of vital components within the cabinet. How can the cabinet operate normally without the proper representation of Christian entities? I am not speaking of individuals or sects, but of national representation,” he said.

Bassil continued by highlighting that some ministers were unaware of the decision and rejected it when questioned. “This decision should be presented to the ministers, particularly those advocating for the return of displaced Syrians and opposing their illegal presence in Lebanon,” he said.

Bassil not only called for the return of displaced Syrians to their homeland but also demanded the cancellation of the cabinet and Ministry of Education's decision. "Would a Lebanese student, with full legitimacy but incomplete documents, be allowed to enroll in Lebanese schools and institutes?"

He pointed out that Lebanese students are not allowed to enroll in educational institutions without proper documentation, questioning why Syrian students with incomplete or incorrect paperwork are being admitted.

Bassil called on Prime Minister Mikati to annul this critical and existential decision, especially in the absence of the president, whom he referred to as his constitutional partner.

He also addressed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, asking him to intervene and cancel the decision. Bassil emphasized that Speaker Berri must understand the gravity of this matter and communicate it to his relative, Hanadi Berri, the General Director of Technical Education.

Bassil then turned to Walid Jumblatt, leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, whose party is represented in the government by Minister of Education Abbas Halabi. Bassil acknowledged the importance of international laws and children’s right to education but emphasized that displaced Syrians and their children can now either regularize their status in Lebanon or return to Syria, which is becoming stable. He pointed out that the reopening of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Syria signals an improvement in the security situation. “The political and security conditions today are not the same as in 2011. We, as Lebanese, should not repeat the mistakes of 2011, when we failed to manage the illegal influx of displaced Syrians,” he said.

Bassil also called on Hezbollah, referencing Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah’s previous statements encouraging action, such as reopening maritime borders to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians. “How could Hezbollah’s ministers have approved this decision?” he questioned.

He also asked how ministers from the Marada Movement and independents could support a decision that facilitates the settlement of illegal Syrian students.

Finally, Bassil appealed to Parents Committees, school principals, school owners, and teachers, recognizing the strain Syrian displacement has put on the education sector. He noted that Syrian students now account for over 45% of the total enrollment in public education, in addition to those attending non-formal education, funded by millions of dollars from foreign governments. "Imagine that more than 240 public schools are attended by Syrian students, with their families benefiting from free education, while Lebanese families struggle in poverty," he concluded.