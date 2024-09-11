living cost indicators
The "Strong Lebanon" bloc expresses astonishment at the reopening of discussions on the electoral law and voices strong criticism of the exorbitant rise in tuition fees

11
SEPTEMBER
2024
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

During its regular meeting, led by MP Gebran Bassil, the bloc reviewed its agenda and issued the following statement:

1. *Presidential Void*
The bloc emphasizes that the prolonged presidential vacancy is exacerbating the disintegration of state institutions, especially amid the ongoing open conflicts from Gaza to southern Lebanon. The bloc strongly opposes waiting for external interventions to resolve the presidential deadlock, considering it a gamble on the very existence of the state. Therefore, it urges Parliament to fulfill its constitutional duty by resolving the vacancy. The bloc calls for a consensus on electing a new president or for Parliament to hold open sessions until a president is elected, which would mark the beginning of a comprehensive rescue plan to restore governance.

2. *Electoral Law Debate*
The bloc is surprised by the initiation of discussions on the parliamentary electoral law, particularly when Lebanon is still grappling with a presidential void and a government lacking in legitimacy. Given the challenges faced to establish the current electoral law, the bloc remains committed to two key principles:
- Upholding the right of the Lebanese diaspora to elect their representatives, as enshrined in law.
- Ensuring fairness in electoral quotas, and introducing improvements that prevent any single group from dominating others.

3. *Tuition Fees Crisis*
The bloc raised concerns about the excessive increase in school tuition fees, which are placing immense pressure on parents. These fees far exceed the salary increases that parents have received, while they are unable to exercise control over school budgets as outlined in Law 515. The bloc calls on the Federation of Private Educational Institutions and school administrations to comply with the law and respect the rights of parent committees to oversee budgets and set fair, manageable tuition rates. This would help alleviate the financial strain on families and reduce the risk of school dropouts.

Additionally, the bloc calls for fair treatment of teachers in both the public and private sectors, as well as retirees, in order to curb the loss of qualified educators to emigration.

