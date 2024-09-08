A + A -

The Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, reaffirmed the FPM’s support for defending Lebanon against Israel but stressed the party's opposition to involving the country in any war that does not serve its interests. According to Bassil, the FPM advocates for partnership and parity, and rejects the isolation of any Lebanese group. However, he emphasized that the FPM would not adhere to any political or economic decisions it finds unconvincing or imposed upon it.

Regarding the arrest of former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Riad Salameh, Bassil noted, during the FPM Batroun annual dinner, that no other political party had dared to tackle this issue because they had been compromised. He explained that there had been numerous unsuccessful attempts to bribe the FPM with subsidized loans. Bassil further accused Salameh of bribing judges, security officials, politicians, and media figures in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Bassil described Salameh’s brief arrest, despite his backing by the political establishment, as a symbolic victory for the Lebanese people, made possible by a courageous judge. He argued that no judge, regardless of sect or political affiliation, could release Salameh without facing public backlash and divine retribution.

Bassil vowed that the FPM would continue to pursue justice, both in Lebanese courts and, if necessary, in international courts, refusing to remain silent on this issue.

On the Presidential matter, Bassil reiterated that the FPM’s principles and convictions remain unchanged, even at the expense of political and personal risks. The FPM has made it clear that it does not seek the presidency for itself, but it will not be forced to endorse a candidate. He emphasized that achieving a solution to the Presidential file requires consensus, dialogue, and consultation.

Bassil renewed his call for dialogue, urging those who reject it to bear the responsibility for any consequences. He underscored that the FPM will not be blamed for either losing the presidency or tolerating a vacancy, asserting that those obstructing the process must take responsibility for the damage done to the Lebanese presidency.

In discussing Batroun’s development, Bassil pointed to several projects that remain incomplete due to the financial collapse and the state’s bankruptcy following the events of October 2019. These include the Road of Saints, the Tannourine El Tahta and Tannourine El Fawqa Highway, the Tannourine El Fawqa-Laqlouq Road, and the wastewater treatment plant in Bsetine El Ossi. He accused Boutros Harb and the Lebanese Forces of halting the latter project through political interference. Bassil also mentioned the Balaa and Msailha dam projects, dismissing claims of violations as politically motivated attempts to stop their completion.

He highlighted additional projects for which funding had been secured but are yet to be implemented, including:

- The cycling route from Barbara-Al Maroun-Chekka-Anfeh to Batroun Port

- Various hiking trails, such as the Madfoun-Rafqa and Mseilha trails and the Rafqa-Boqsmieh Trail

- Restoration of historical sites like the Bechtoudar-Bchaale Castle, the Theater and staircase of the Mseilha Fort and Smar Jbeil Citadel.

Bassil also outlined future projects for Batroun and surrounding areas, such as the St. Georges and Virgin Mary Squares, the Circular Marine Park from Bahaa to Assia, the expansion of Batroun Port, the Grand Serail and the Museum, and the restoration of the old city's infrastructure.

Outside Batroun, the Bchaale-Douma Trail and Douma-Tannourine El Tahta Trail, the Wastewater treatment projects (a cost of approximately $50 Million, approved by Parliament) and the Free economic zone.

Additionally, Bassil announced plans for the restoration of Batroun Governmental Hospital in collaboration with the University of Balamand, transforming it into a university hospital under the management of Saint Georges Hospital. This partnership aims to provide the region with effective healthcare services.

Politically, Bassil expressed confidence that the FPM would regain its 2018 standing with the public, emphasizing the importance of reconnecting with people without misleading them. He acknowledged past mistakes but refused to take responsibility for errors the party did not commit.

Bassil affirmed that the FPM would continue to tackle difficult issues, free from constraints that hinder its mission. He emphasized the FPM's commitment to addressing corruption, displacement, and national partnership, even if the number of corrupt individuals outweighs reformers.

He also addressed attempts to dismantle the FPM from within, citing a statement by a Christian leader who claimed that weakening the FPM was in Lebanon's best interest. Bassil warned internal and external forces that efforts to manipulate the FPM would fail, as party members remained united and committed to its cause.

Bassil concluded by inviting the public to watch his interview on OTV, scheduled for September 9, 2024, where he promised to discuss the differences between loyalty and betrayal, and the unity of the FPM. He assured supporters that the FPM remains steadfast in its mission for Lebanon.