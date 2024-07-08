Thank you Judge Ghada Aoun (Samir Messarra)

A + A -

Samir Messarra-

Thank you Judge Ghada Aoun for your restless efforts to shed light on the intrecacies of the most hedious bank deposits robbery of modern history.

-To the media who are mocking you and insisting on destroying your reputation, we say you are our unsheakeable hero.

-To those who think they are immune from any form of accountability, we say she will continue working so that justice prevails with no option whatsoever for redemption or regret.

-To those who are steadfast in trusting her, we say she is our source of hope and our reason of support no matter the outcome.

Thank you Judge Ghada Aoun. You are the "Eliott Ness" of Lebanon. You bear a resemblance to this American detective who succeeded in the early thirties of the last century to incriminate the Chicago mafia leader "Al Capone" after a tiresome, and long-lasting battle.