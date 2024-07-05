living cost indicators
شكرا" لك حضرة القاضية غاده عون- بقلم سمير مسره

شكرا" لجهودك المضنية حضرة القاضية ولسعيك الدائم في إظهار حقيقة ما جرى لودائع كل اللبنانيين في المصارف، وهي كارثة وصفت بسرقة العصر..

 

- لمن يصرون على تشويه صورتك والسخرية منك نقول، انك تمثلين رمز نضال المظلومين الصادقين في مواجهة ابشع انواع اللصوص في التاريخ.

- لبعض السياسيين والمستفيدين الذين يظنون انهم فوق القانون والمحاسبة نقول، انك لن تستسلمي لان الحق سلطان، ولا بد أن يأتي يوم تنتصر فيه العدالة بكل انواعها، وعندها لن ينفع الندم.

- واخيرا" لمن بقي ثابتا" في منحك ثقته إلى اي حزب او جهة انتمى،نقول، انك ملاذنا الآخبر، وسبب دعمنا القوي والمستمر...

 

انت أيتها القاضية غادة عون "اليوت نس" لبنان. انه المحقق الامريكي الذي بعنادة وقوة ارادته استطاع بعد ام المعارك ان يسجن "آل كابون" رئيس مافيا شيكاغو في ثلاثينيات القرن الماضي. وبما انك تسيرين على هذا الطريق بخطى ثابتة، نحن معك، ولك منا كل الاعجاب والاحترام والمحبة.

 

Thank you Judge Ghada Aoun- Samir Messarra

 

Thank you Judge Ghada Aoun for your restless efforts to shed light on the intrecacies of the most hedious bank deposits robbery of modern history.

-To the media who are mocking you and insisting on destroying your reputation, we say you are our unsheakeable hero.

-To those who think they are immune from any form of accountability, we say she will continue working hard so that justice will prevail with no option whatsoever for redemption or regret.

-To those who are unwavering in trusting her, we say she is our source of hope and our reason of support no matter the outcome.

Thank you Judge Ghada Aoun. You are the "Eliott Ness" of Lebanon. You bear a resemblance to this American detective who succeeded in the early thirties of the last century to incriminate the Chicago mafia leader "Al Capone" after a tiresome, and long-lasting battle.

سمير مسرة,
