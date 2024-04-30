European Elections: A call to action to all Lebanese in Europe

A + A -

I will keep this short and straight to the point; Everyday, the future of Lebanon is growing more uncertain. In addition to the bevy of economic problems compounded by the inability of the political parties to agree on anything aside from the distribution of wealth amongst themselves, the country is facing an existential threat to its demographics with the overwhelming numbers of Syrian displaced in Lebanon. Even though the vast majority of Lebanese would like to help the displaced, the country has now reached a breaking point, there needs to be a solution and the solution is the immediate repatriation of the displaced to their country so they can live a dignified life instead of living in squalid tents in Lebanon. Let’s take this opportunity to support Naji Hayek’s call to vote for your local politicians who are for the repatriation of Syrians to their nation, additionally, every one of you who has a reporter friend in Europe should offer her or him an interview with Naji Hayek so Dr. Hayek can explain the situation with the refugees.

If you can help, get in touch directly with Dr.Hayek @naji_hayek or send an email with details to: Lebaneseintheusandcanada@gmail.com