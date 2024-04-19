وديع عقل في نص بالإنكليزية: جعجع يصل دائماً متأخراً بعد الدمار!

A + A -

كتب عضو المجلس السياسي وديع عقل نصاً بالإنكليزية، عرض فيه لتأخر رئيس "القوات" سمير جعجع الدائم بإصدار المواقف، وذلك بعد فوات الأوان. وجاء في نص عقل:

Samir Geagea's selfishness is evident: he consistently arrives late to the scene and leaves a trail of destruction behind. Like other militia leaders, Geagea prioritizes personal gain over the public interest and legal sovereignty, lacking the mindset of a true statesman. His militia-centric approach often sidelines him during crucial historical events, while his psychological issues drive him to undermine productive efforts made by others. The LF leader is a convict of several war crimes and served a 15 year jail sentence and was only freed after a political deal was reached after the assassination of slain Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in 2005. Throughout the civil war, post-Taif Agreement, and the Syrian refugee crisis, his actions have posed significant risks to national security. Geagea began welcoming refugees in 2011 but campaigned against Minister Gebran Bassil and the Free Patriotic Movement, who advocated for organized refugee entry and repatriation. Geagea consistently obstructed all potential solutions to the refugee issue and supported the October 17, 2019 movements, opposing Bassil's stance on refugees. Amid the current collapse, Geagea attempts to distance himself from the damages inflicted on the Lebanese people, especially his own supporters. His impractical ambitions consistently disregard both Lebanese rights and human rights, exemplified by the misconduct of two of his ministers for socials affairs who oversaw the Syrian file from 2016 to 2020, Bou Assi and Kouyoumjian. Since the early '80s, particularly following the Lebanese Forces' involvement in the Sabra and Chatila massacres, when thousands of refugees were brutally slaughtered, Geagea has relied on hate speech and rhetoric to obstruct any meaningful progress or political development in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement remains committed to actively defending Lebanon, its people, and advocating for the dignity of every resident on Lebanese soil. Atty. Wadih AKL