The "Strong Lebanon" Bloc: support for holding consultative meetings to ripen the presidential election

A + A -

The "Strong Lebanon" Bloc held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of MP Gebran Bassil and discussed its agenda, issuing the following statement:



1. The bloc reaffirmed its support for holding consultative meetings to ripen the presidential election process through agreement on the presidential priorities for the next mandate and the qualifications and name of the qualified president for this mission. The bloc emphasized the necessity of providing circumstances that ensure the success of the dialogue without rejection or stubbornness, as the principle of dialogue is based on the exchange of ideas. It also stressed that the dialogue should be limited to a specified time frame and conducted at the level of party leaders who have decision-making authority, to be managed neutrally and objectively. Following this, an open electoral session with a single minute will be held either to elect the agreed-upon name or to facilitate democratic competition among candidates.



2. The bloc extensively discussed the risks of the new wave of Syrian displacement and the MPs expressed their concern about its negative impact on security, economic, and social levels. The bloc endorsed an action plan to confront challenges and dangers in collaboration with local authorities, renewing its call on the army and security forces to secure the borders and put an end to the leniency phase. It accused the government of neglecting to take measures to control illegal displacement. The bloc also expressed concern that Lebanon might face an influx of refugees coming for security reasons after those who arrived due to economic or involuntary factors.



3. In plain view of the silent world, there is an ongoing process of ethnic cleansing, annihilation, and displacement of the inhabitants of the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh region by organized armies. After besieging and starving the Armenian population, a violent attack was launched on the remaining part of the region, putting an end to its resistance. The evolving situation places a great responsibility on the United Nations and the world's nations to protect the population in the upcoming phase.