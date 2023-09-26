living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

The "Strong Lebanon" Bloc: support for holding consultative meetings to ripen the presidential election

26
SEPTEMBER
2023
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

The "Strong Lebanon" Bloc held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of MP Gebran Bassil and discussed its agenda, issuing the following statement:


1. The bloc reaffirmed its support for holding consultative meetings to ripen the presidential election process through agreement on the presidential priorities for the next mandate and the qualifications and name of the qualified president for this mission. The bloc emphasized the necessity of providing circumstances that ensure the success of the dialogue without rejection or stubbornness, as the principle of dialogue is based on the exchange of ideas. It also stressed that the dialogue should be limited to a specified time frame and conducted at the level of party leaders who have decision-making authority, to be managed neutrally and objectively. Following this, an open electoral session with a single minute will be held either to elect the agreed-upon name or to facilitate democratic competition among candidates.


2. The bloc extensively discussed the risks of the new wave of Syrian displacement and the MPs expressed their concern about its negative impact on security, economic, and social levels. The bloc endorsed an action plan to confront challenges and dangers in collaboration with local authorities, renewing its call on the army and security forces to secure the borders and put an end to the leniency phase. It accused the government of neglecting to take measures to control illegal displacement. The bloc also expressed concern that Lebanon might face an influx of refugees coming for security reasons after those who arrived due to economic or involuntary factors.


3. In plain view of the silent world, there is an ongoing process of ethnic cleansing, annihilation, and displacement of the inhabitants of the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh region by organized armies. After besieging and starving the Armenian population, a violent attack was launched on the remaining part of the region, putting an end to its resistance. The evolving situation places a great responsibility on the United Nations and the world's nations to protect the population in the upcoming phase.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2023. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
  • online ordering system for restaurants
  • The best online ordering systems for restaurants
    •   