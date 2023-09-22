أسئلة من وديع عقل الى الأوروربيين: هل يمكنكم أن تتخيلوا أن 222.000.000 لاجئ قادمون اليكم؟

A + A -

كتب عضو المكتب السياسي في التيار الوطني الحر المحامي وديع عقل عبر حسابه على منصة "أكس":

Can you imagine that 222,000,000 refugees are coming to Europe?

Can you imagine that 650 refugees are living in every Km² in Europe? (population density in 🇪🇺 is 34 per Km²)

Can you imagine having 20,000,000 #newborn refugees every year in Europe?

It's not fiction; it is the reality of #Lebanon, my beloved country, #invaded by refugees.

And we are doing our best to take care of them...

Our economy has collapsed, crimes have increased, the public sector is ruined...

and Nobody is helping us get the refugees back to Syria.