رعى وزير الطاقة والمياه الدكتور وليد فياض حفل توقيع تجديد اتفاقية تعيين IPT وكيلا" رسميا" لزيوت Elf في لبنان من قبل شركة توتال للطاقات في الإمارات العربية المتحدة،بحضورنائب المدير التنفيذي لتوتال إنرجيز فيالشرق الأوسط وشمال شرق آسيا، السيد إيان لو بتيوالرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعةIssa Group ،الدكتور طوني عيسى ، والنائبينسيمون أبي رمياو زياد الحواط،مدعي عام ديوان المحاسبة القاضي فوزي خميس،القنصل الفخري للبنان في ألمانيا المهندس مروان كلاب،المديرة السابقة للنفط في وزارة الطاقةالسيدة أورور فغاليوفعاليات اقتصادية واعلامية ومسؤولين من الشركتين.

وقع عن توتال للطاقات في الإمارات العربية المتحدةالسيّد أدريان بيشونيه، مدير عام وممثّل شركة توتال للطاقات في لبنان وعن IPT رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة IPT Group Holdingالمدير العام السيد زخيا عيسى.

في كلمته هنأ د. فياض كل من اي بي تي وتوتال انرجيز على شراكتهما الجديدة وأكد على ان وزارة الطاقة هي المرجعية العليا للقطاع النفطي في لبنان. وهي مؤتمنة على حسن سير العمل فيه خصوصا في هذه الظروف. لذلك فان الوزارة تثني وترعى انشاء شراكات مماثلة لاثرها المباشر والايجابي على تطوير القطاع وتحسين الاداء فيه.

ان استمرار وجود الشركات النفطية العالمية في لبنان هو قيمة مضافة للشركات الوطنية التي تستفيد من قدراتها وتساعدها على تحسين نوعية البضاعة والخدمات التي تؤمنها وهو ما ينعكس بشكل مباشر على تحسين مستوى التقديمات والخدمات بشكل عام والتي يستفيد منها المستهلك اللبناني عموما".

بدوره اعتبر السيد أدريان بيشونيه أنّ تجديد الشراكة مع أي بي تي يندرج في إطارإستراتيجية عالميّة لتطوير العلامة التجاريةElf التي نمت بشكل كبير في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

التاريخ المشترك والثقة والشغف والسعي للنمو هي كلمات تلخّص علامة Elf التجارية، وأهمية شراكتنا طويلة الأمد مع أي بي تي إلى جانب إلتزام توتال للطاقاتالمتين في لبنان.

أما د.طونيعيسى فقد اشار الى أن هذه الاتفاقية تندرج ضمن إطار شراكة أوسع نطاقا" بين توتال للطاقات و أي بي تي توجت بإعلان شراكة استراتيجية بين الشركتين في العام 2019 ونتج عنها تأسيس شركة Fuel Logistics SAL التي تتولى توريد المشتقات النفطية وأنشطة لوجستية متعددة في لبنان. وكان سبق لتوتال للطاقاتأن عينت أي بي تي وكيلا" رسميا" لزيوت Elf في لبنان منذ العام 2011. ويأتي تجديد هذه الإتفاقية في إطار شراكة جديدة تتم للمرة الأولى مع توتال للطاقات في الإمارات العربية المتحدة التي تعتبر المركز الإقليمي لزيوت توتال للطاقات وزيوت Elfفي المنطقة، ولكونها تملك وتدير في دبي رابع أكبر مصنع للزيوت لتوتال للطاقاتفي العالم. وختم باعتبار أن هذه الشراكة التي تتم تحت شعار "تجديد شراكة التميز" ، هي مناسبة للتأكيد مجددا" على تجديد القيم المشتركة التي تجمع بين الشركتين، والإيمان المشترك بقدرات القطاع الخاص في النهوض الاقتصادي والمساهمة في تجاوز الأزمات التي يعاني منها البلد.

TotalEnergies in the United Arab Emirates officially appoints Issa Petroleum Trading (IPT) as the distributor of ELF Lubricants in Lebanon.

Under the patronage of H.E DrWalidFayad, Minister of Energy and Water, TotalEnergies Marketing in the UAE renewed the appointment of IPT as the authorized distributor of Elf Lubricants in Lebanon, and in the presence of the Executive Vice President of TotalEnergies in the Middle East and North East Asia, Mr. Ian Lepetit and the Executive Chairman of Issa Group, Dr. Toni Issa, MP Simon Abi Ramia, MP Ziad El Hawat, Public Prosecutor at the Court of Audit Judge FawziKhamis, His Excellency the Honorary Consul of Lebanon in Germany Engineer Marwan Kallab, Ex Director-General of Oil Facilities at Lebanese Energy Ministry Mrs. Aurore Feghali and several officials, media, and economic figures, as well as senior representatives from both companies.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Adrien Béchonnet, Managing Director and Country Chair, TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon, representing TotalEnergies Marketing UAE and by Mr. ZakhiaIssaChairman of IPT Group Holding.

In his speech, H.E. Dr. Fayyad congratulated both IPT and Total Energies on their renewed partnership. He emphasized that the Ministry of Energy and Water serves as the ultimate reference for the oil sector in Lebanon, and is entrusted with ensuring the smooth progress of operations, especially under the current circumstances. Hence, the Ministry supports and sponsors the establishment of similar partnerships for their direct and positive impact on the sector’s growth and performance.

The continuous existence of foreign international oil companies in Lebanon adds significant value to national companies, enabling them to leverage their capabilities and improve the quality of goods and services they provide. This directly translates to an elevated standard of offerings and services overall, generally benefitting the Lebanese consumers.

Mr.Adrien Béchonnetconsidered:“The renewal of the partnership with IPT is part of a global strategy to develop Elf brand that has grown strongly through the Middle East.Common history, trust, passion, ambition for growth: these words summarizethe Elf brand, the importance of the long-term partnership with IPT and the strength of TotalEnergiescommitment in Lebanon.”

In his speech, Dr.ToniIssa pointed that this renewed agreement falls under the broader strategic partnership between IPT and TotalEnergies, which culminated in 2019 in the formation of Fuel Logistics SAL, a joint stock company specializing in the supply of petroleum products and logistic services in Lebanon.

While IPT has been the official distributor of Elf lubricants in Lebanon since 2011, the significance of this special occasion lies in the reaffirmation of IPT's appointment by the regional hub of Elf and TotalEnergies lubricants, namely TotalEnergies Marketing UAE, the entity that owns and operates in Dubai the fourth-largest TotalEnergies lubricants factory worldwide.

Dr. Issa concluded that this partnership, held under the slogan "Renewing Excellence", reaffirms the shared values of both IPT and TotalEnergies and their joint belief in the capability of the private sector to help develop Lebanon's economy and its role in overcoming the severe challenges we are facing.