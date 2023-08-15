عقل يكشف: بلد جديد ينضم الى التحقيقات ضد المجرم رياض سلامة وعصابته

A + A -

غرد عضو المكتب الساسي في التيار الوطني الحر المحامي وديع عقل عبر حسابه على منصة "أكس":

بلد جديد ينضم الى التحقيقات ضد المجرم #رياض_سلامة وعصابته.

تحقيقات في مالطا 🇲🇹 وارتباط مع مصارف وشركات لبنانية خلافاً للقانون.

"Investigators from several countries are now looking into Salameh and his son’s shareholdings in a Malta-registered company that has come under their microscope".

"raising conflict of interest concerns since Salameh was both a regulator and joint-shareholder with Bank Audi in Crossbridge"

https://theshiftnews.com/2023/08/15/malta-link-in-massive-corruption-probe-of-former-lebanese-central-bank-governor/