الاتحاد الاوروبي يرحب باقرار لبنان تعديلات السرية المصرفية… فماذا قال عن تمويل صندوق النقد؟

دعا الاتحاد الأوروبي الحكومة الى تطبيق الاصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية التي ستؤمن المعالجات السياسية والاقتصادية، بما فيها القطاعات الاقتصادية مثل الكهرباء.

ورحب الاتحاد الاوروبي باقرار المجلس النيابي اللبناني التعديلات على قانون السرية المصرفية، كخطوة اساسية لجذب المساعدات المالية الدولية، لاسيما من صندوق النقد الدولي.

ودعا الاتحاد الاوروبي الحكومة الى استمرار تطبيق الاصلاحات، بما فيها استقلالية القضاء لمنع التدخلات السياسية في القضاء.

Calls on the Lebanese government to swiftly implement key governance, economic and financial reforms that will ensure political and economic recovery, including the credible regulation of key economic sectors such as the electricity sector; welcomes the adoption of amendments to the Lebanese banking secrecy law as a key step towards unlocking international macro-financial assistance, namely from the International Monetary Fund; invites the country to continue implementing reforms, including in the judiciary, to ensure independence and prevent political interference and institutionalised impunity in the justice system; recalls the urgent need to limit the exorbitant power of the military court and limit its competencies to only perform trials for military crimes committed by the military and never to try civilians; recalls that the EU, the World Bank and the UN have demanded the establishment of an independent and transparent judiciary, the adoption of a modern public procurement law and the enactment of an anticorruption strategy;