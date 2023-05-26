قطاع الشباب بالتيار الوطني الحر في بولندا يشارك في قداس ماروني في مدينة وارسو (بالصور)

A + A -

The youth sector, LYO in Warsaw, Poland

On 14 May 2023, The youth sector of Poland administrated by Mr. Georges Younes & affiliated with LYO, in collaboration with the President of SPL Poland Dr. Maroun Chahwan, had the opportunity to celebrate the Maronite mass in Warsaw, Poland with the presence of Father Georges Breidi from the congregation of the Lebanese Maronite Missionaries and Brother Fabio Loutfi.

Many Lebanese expats in Warsaw attended the mass, followed by a joyful lunch gathering at the Lebanese restaurant Le Cedre in Warsaw, Poland