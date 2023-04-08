living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine indicted in Paris in Salameh embezzlement probe

8
APRIL
2023
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
thenationalnews -
 
Marwan Kheireddine, chief executive of Lebanese bank Al Mawarid, was indicted in Paris at the end of last month as part of the French investigation into alleged embezzlement of more than $330 million by Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, with the help of his brother Raja.
 
The French deputy financial prosecutor confirmed the indictment to The National on Friday.
 
"I confirm that Marwan Kheireddine has been indicted for aggravated money laundering charges and participation in a criminal conspiracy, and placed under judicial supervision as part of the judicial investigation opened in France, targeting notably embezzlement at the Central Bank of Lebanon," Antoine Jocteur-Monrozier said by email.
 
Mr Kheireddine is a former Lebanese government minister. He has not been arrested.
 
The development comes amid continuing investigations in Europe into an alleged money-laundering scheme funnelled from the central bank to purchase high-end properties in Europe for Riad Salameh and his associates.
 
The Salameh brothers have consistently maintained their innocence.
 
Banking statements analysed
Previous revelations from The National based on documents from the Lebanese judicial file shared with the European inquiry showed investigators were examining three bank accounts held by Raja Salameh at Al Mawarid on behalf of his brother.
 
In January, Mr Kheireddine was questioned in Lebanon by visiting European investigators in relation to these accounts, which reportedly generated exceptionally high investment returns between 1993 and 2019, growing from an initial investment of $15 million to $150 million.
 
In a letter to the French judge, seen by the National, Riad Salameh's lawyer Pierre Olivier Sur said: "Raja Salameh opened accounts in his name where funds belonging to Riad Salameh were placed" because the governor "entrusted a large part of the management of his personal assets to his brother", before he was appointed at the central bank.
 
The letter comes with photocopies of the three account statements.
 
He added that these accounts "yielded high revenues" over the years, which could account for the "growth of Riad Salameh's assets".
 
This would contradict allegations of illicit enrichment by providing a legitimate explanation of the origin of his wealth.
 
But the Lebanese judge in charge at the time of a parallel probe into the Riad Salameh saw things differently.
 
Jean Tannous wrote that "Riad Salameh entrusted his brother Raja Salameh in 1993 with an amount of $15 million" in violation of the Code of Money and Credit, "which prohibits the governor from retaining any stake in a private company".
 
There also seemed to be suspicions over the legitimacy of the banking statements, which Mr Tannous said did "not contain any element confirming their authenticity and their non-falsification". The brothers claim the withdrawals were all in cash, then were deposited into Riad Salameh's account at the central bank.
 
"The file does not include banking statements of Riad Salameh's accounts at the central bank", making the flow of money impossible to track, Mr Tannous wrote.
 
In any case, the vast cash withdrawals from these accounts, often delivered in boxes, "are either irregular or conceal money laundering". he said.
 
Mr Kheireddine is known for his close ties with Riad Salameh. He ran in last year's parliamentary election on a list backed by the powerful Shia party, Hezbollah, and its ally Amal, but lost to independent candidate Firas Hamdan. He did not respond to a request for comment.
 
It is the second indictment in the French probe into the governor. In July, Anna Kosakova, 46, the romantic partner of the Riad Salameh, was indicted for criminal conspiracy, organised money laundering and aggravated tax fraud.
 
In French law, an indictment is a significant step before an eventual prosecution as it signals that the investigation has progressed to a point where there is sufficient evidence to justify a formal accusation of wrongdoing.
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2023. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
  • online ordering system for restaurants
  • The best online ordering systems for restaurants
    •   