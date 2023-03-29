The Free Patriotic Movement confirms that neither he have anything to do with the issue of the new passenger terminal construction

A + A -

The Free Patriotic Movement Central Committee for Media and Communication issued the following statement:

A couple of media outlets, specifically Spot Shot and Parallel Lebanon, circulated reports on the involvement of the Free Patriotic Movement in what they called the "deal" of awarding the expansion of Beirut Airport through the construction of a new passenger terminal. Former MP Mosbah Al-Ahdab also tweeted about it, accusing Gebran Bassil of being involved in the airport deal and of colluding with Prime Minister Mikati. The Free Patriotic Movement confirms that neither the party nor its president, MP Bassil, have anything to do with the issue of the new passenger terminal construction, indicating that it has submitted and will file lawsuits against those who published this false news which goals are clear and obvious.