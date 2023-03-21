Bassil: It was agreed that the displaced Syrians should return to their country for the common Lebanese and Syrian interest

A + A -

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, received the Syrian Chargé d'Affaires Ali Daghman, and the two stressed on the importance of establishing the best relations between Lebanon and Syria. During the meeting, Bassil reminded of his strict stance more than 5 years ago on the need for Syria to return to the Arab League, and for it to be in the Arab heart instead of throwing it into the hands of terrorism. It was agreed that the displaced Syrians should return to their country for the common Lebanese and Syrian interest, and that the adopted international policies are the first barrier for achieving this return.