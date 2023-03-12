The Free Patriotic Movement tweeted on its account: We urge him to sign the decrees before leaving so he might be remembered for something good.

A + A -

The Free Patriotic Movement tweeted on its account the following:

Prime minister Mikati travels to the Vatican with the aim of portraying himself as a man of openness and dialogue, yet he keeps unsigned 565 citizenship restoration decrees that are totally compliant with the rules and regulations just

because the majority of the cases is for christians, as he had once personally admitted.

This is their right under the Nationality Restoration law and should not be subject to any condition or blackmail.

We urge him to sign the decrees before leaving office definitely as he knows he wont be coming back, away from any sectarian calculations and to stop breaching the constitution and laws, so that at least he might be remembered for something good.