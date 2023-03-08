living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

FPM political commission statement March 8, 2023

8
MARCH
2023
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

The political commission of the Free Patriotic Movement held its periodic meeting under the chairmanship of the MP Gebran Bassil. It discussed its agenda and released the statement below:

1- The Free Patriotic Movement considers that the presidential election is an absolute constitutional and national priority, which requires that all necessary efforts be made to elect a president who embodies an integrated reform and rescue project, as stated in the presidential priorities paper presented by the movement, and which implementation be ensured by a reformist government that cooperates with a parliament itself committed to approving the corrective laws needed; Anything less than that, the election would be just a formal event, albeit necessary, without it constituting an end to the collapse or a revival of the nation.

2- The Free Patriotic Movement calls for dealing with the presidential election as a Lebanese sovereign matter, in which the outside world, be it east or west, does not meddle except in the interest of Lebanon and to help the Lebanese to agree among themselves, and not for its interests and imposing them on the Lebanese. Therefore, the time has come to dialogue and agree among us, Lebanese, without waiting for others, and without accepting that someone from the outside or the inside imposes his decision on us. In all cases, we as a party will not go against our convictions that we have paid for, and shall continue to do so, dearly.

3- The party considers that the heart of the crisis lies in the process of the systematic destruction of the state (which has increased in the last three years), and which it is not possible to get out of except through a process of a systematic building of the state, on the basis of the equitable consensus partnership. The crisis, in its essence, is beyond the election of a president, and framing it this way is ridiculing it. It is the crisis of the existence of a strong state, and the crisis of a renewed strike against the consensus partnership and national balance. Building the state happens through actions, undertaking reform measures and adopting reform laws such as those advanced by the Free Patriotic Movement. And protecting the national partnership takes place by respecting the entities' will in their participatory role, and in their actual representation in constitutional institutions and in their presidency.
Less than that would be the destruction of the Lebanese nation and entity, which the party will fight to prevent.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2023. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout